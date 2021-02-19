Matthew Fitzpatrick sets hot early pace in LA as Francesco Molinari shows old sparkle

Matthew Fitzpatrick of England stands on the fourth green during the first round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Matthew Fitzpatrick and Francesco Molinari gave European Ryder Cup skipper Pádraig Harrington a boost by making fast starts at The Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles.

After missing out on Europe's win in Paris three years ago, Sheffield star Fitzpatrick (26) is keen to make his second Ryder Cup appearance in September and he can take a giant step towards qualification at Riviera when he fired an eagle and four birdies in a five-under 66 to lead by a shot in the clubhouse from Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Chile's Joaquin Niemann and Australian Matt Jones.

“It was a good day overall,” said Fitzpatrick after the lowest opening round of his PGA Tour career. “I felt like I played probably better than my tee-to-green stats would suggest.

“My swing actually felt pretty good. There's a couple loose ones in there, try to fix that this afternoon, but on the whole it's a great start, couldn't ask for any better.”

World number one Dustin Johnson was just level-par with six holes to play but reeled off five threes in a row, picking up birdies at the fifth, seventh and eighth before getting up and down from sand at his last to open with a 68 that left him alongside Keegan Bradley and a resurgent Molinari on three under.

Former Open champion Molinari is looking to find form and battle his way into contention for a spot in Harrington's team after falling outside the world's top 100 from a career-high of fifth following his maiden major win at Carnoustie in 2018 and subsequent Ryder Cup heroics in Paris.

“I'm such a long way back that I need to show some good stuff first and then I'm sure we'll have some conversation," said the Los Angeles-based Italian, who has shown form by recording two top-10s in his first three starts this year.

“I have a lot to prove, I've been out for a long time and obviously, there have been guys that played great golf last year when I was out, so it's up to me really, not so much up to Pádraig.”

Defending champion Adam Scott opened with a 70 as Harrington arrived in Los Angeles yesterday after spending 10 days in self-isolation following his positive Covid-19 test and joined Rory McIlroy among the afternoon starters.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 restrictions have forced Golf Ireland to rearrange the West of Ireland Championship as a 72-hole strokeplay event at County Sligo Golf Club from September 4-5 with a qualifier on September 3.

With the traditional Easter date falling too early in the season due to uncertainty over travel restrictions, a move towards the end of the summer was considered the best option to avoid cancelling the Championship for the second year in a row.

Golf Ireland is looking to arrange new dates for several high-profile events scheduled for April and May, including the Munster Strokeplay, the Irish Amateur Close and the Irish Women’s and Girls’ Amateur Open.

A new venue for August’s Irish Amateur Open is also set to be announced after Galway Golf Club opted out.

Online Editors