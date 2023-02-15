Matt Fitzpatrick relishing US Open defence after sneak peek at LA Country Club

Matt Fitzpatrick, with the US Open trophy, tees off at LA Country Club

Matt Fitzpatrick is licking his lips at the thought of another firm and fast U.S. Open when he defends his title at Los Angeles Country Club in June.

The Sheffield star (28) took advantage of a trip to Los Angeles for this week's Genesis Invitational to look at the course that will host the third Major of the season from June 15-18.

"I like the look of it," said the world number ten, who held off Will Zalatoris at the Country Club of Brookline last year, making par at the 18th to win by one stroke despite driving into a fairway bunker.

"It's very rugged," Fitzpatrick said after a practice round earlier this week. "It's only February and it's already firm and fast, so come June, it'll be even firmer, even faster, which will be exciting."

He added: "The big thing at LACC is around the greens. It looks like you can't miss them. I think it's going to be really difficult to make up and downs. It definitely strikes me as a U.S. Open-style course. You've got to be really strong tee to green."

"To defend any title is great. To defend a U.S. Open is 10 million times better. There's still a long way to go, but I'm looking forward to being back here in June."

Irish golf will have at least five players in the field at LACC in June with world number two and 2011 winner Rory McIlroy joined by U.S. Senior Open champion Pádraig Harrington, BMW PGA Championship winner Shane Lowry and reigning US Mid-Amateur champion Matthew McClean from Malone almost certain to be joined by world number 28 Seamus Power.

The top 5 players in the 2022-23 FedExCup standings and the top 60 in the world as of May 22, who are not otherwise exempt, will get to play.

The top two finishers from the 2023 D.P. World Tour U.S. Open Qualifying Series who are not otherwise exempt will also qualify on June 5.

Others will earn their spot in the 156-player field via Final Qualifying.

Local qualifying, conducted over 18 holes at 109 sites in 44 U.S. states and Canada, will take place between April 17-May 22.

Those players who advance out of local qualifying will join a group of locally exempt players in final qualifying, which will be conducted over 36 holes.

The final stage will be held at Walton Heath Golf Club in England (May 16), Japan (May 22) and Canada (June 5), as well as 10 U.S. sites, one on May 22 and nine on June 5.