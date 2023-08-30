Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre among those looking to seal Ryder Cup spot

Matt Fitzpatrick speaks with his caddie on the seventh fairway during the second round of the Tour Championship in Atlanta

Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre know exactly what is required to seal a Ryder Cup place in the final qualifying event.

Tommy Fleetwood is not contesting the Omega European Masters in Crans-sur-Sierre, where compatriot and two-time winner Fitzpatrick is the only player who can overtake him on the World Points list.

Fitzpatrick needs to finish tied seventh with one player or better to overhaul his fellow Englishman, although whoever misses out is certain to be handed a wild card by captain Luke Donald.

"I can make sure that I'm on that team with a good result this week and that's what I'll be focused on," former US Open champion Fitzpatrick said.

"There's no doubt about that. Fortunately, it's a place that I've played well before so it's nice to be here.

"It would be so good. That's always a goal at the start of the year when it's a Ryder Cup year.

"You want to be on that team wherever they're playing and you want to be part of it. Hopefully I can do that this week."

MacIntyre, who occupies the final automatic qualifying place on the European Points list behind Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, can be caught by five players, although only a top-three finish would be enough to displace the left-hander.

Nearest rival Yannik Paul would replace MacIntyre with a win no matter what the Scot does and needs to finish at least tied for third with two others, or better, to have a chance.

Poland's Adrian Meronk needs to finish in a tie for second with just one player or better to have a chance, while France's Victor Perez has to win or finish alone in second.

Only a win would be enough for either Rasmus Hojgaard or Adrian Otaegui to climb above MacIntyre.

Perez came close to qualifying for the team in 2021 but narrowly missed out after four missed cuts in five big events during qualifying, including all four major championships.

"Obviously it's been a dream and it's a goal since the start of the year, so it's definitely a focus, but I think with the experience from two years ago I know a little bit more how to handle it," Perez said.

"I probably cared a little too much (for the last campaign), which I think is normal. I think everybody wants to make it.

"The score that's going to needed this week after four rounds is whatever it needs to be, and Ryder Cup or no Ryder Cup, it's still just golf.

"And I think learning that was a big learning process along the way. It's not easy and I'm not going to have mastered it, but I would say it's better than the time before, so I'm looking forward to the week."