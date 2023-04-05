Masters

Shane Lowry lifts his daughter Ivy during the par 3 competition prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy embraces his daughter Poppy on the ninth green during the par 3 competition prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood's son Franklin and Shane Lowry's daughter Iris run up the fairway during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club (Photo:Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry high fives his daughter Iris Lowry on the ninth green during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club (Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy as Ivy Lowry hugs his daughter Poppy McIlroy on the ninth green during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club . (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry of Ireland poses with his family during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses for a photo with his wife, Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy McIlroy during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club (Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy's wife Erica walks on the first green with their daughter Poppy. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy celebrates with his daughter Poppy. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry looks on with Rory McIlroy's daughter Poppy on the first hole during the Par 3 contest at Augusta National. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy's wife Erica Stoll during the Par 3 contest. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood walk down the first fairway with their families. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

thumbnail: Shane Lowry lifts his daughter Ivy during the par 3 competition prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images)
thumbnail: Rory McIlroy embraces his daughter Poppy on the ninth green during the par 3 competition prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images)
thumbnail: Tommy Fleetwood's son Franklin and Shane Lowry's daughter Iris run up the fairway during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club (Photo:Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
thumbnail: Shane Lowry high fives his daughter Iris Lowry on the ninth green during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club (Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
thumbnail: Rory McIlroy as Ivy Lowry hugs his daughter Poppy McIlroy on the ninth green during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club . (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
thumbnail: Shane Lowry of Ireland poses with his family during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
thumbnail: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses for a photo with his wife, Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy McIlroy during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club (Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
thumbnail: Rory McIlroy's wife Erica walks on the first green with their daughter Poppy. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
thumbnail: Rory McIlroy celebrates with his daughter Poppy. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
thumbnail: Shane Lowry looks on with Rory McIlroy's daughter Poppy on the first hole during the Par 3 contest at Augusta National. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
thumbnail: Rory McIlroy's wife Erica Stoll during the Par 3 contest. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
thumbnail: Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood walk down the first fairway with their families. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)