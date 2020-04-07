Amateur golf champion James Sugrue with his invitation to the 2020 Masters in Augusta National at home in Mallow. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

James Sugrue clutches the piece of paper that he dearly believes, and that most sports fans strongly hope, bears an invitation to once again enjoy peace in our time.

And no better place than the sylvan sanctuary that is Augusta's verdant slopes and valleys, where crack amateur Sugrue will take the first steps on his belated opportunity to fulfil a lifelong dream and play in the Masters.

Normally, he would be teeing it up in the traditional Par Three competition today, and then teeing off tomorrow, rather than self-isolating in his Mallow home; but this is not an age of normal.

Yet even in this now-abandoned Masters week, he does have the promise that he will compete upon the most storied swards in golf; Augusta is not an institution that lightly misplaces its cherished invitations.

Organisers confirmed this week their "intention to invite those professionals and amateurs who would have qualified for our original April date" to the rescheduled November 12-15 staging.

That includes Sugrue, who qualified after winning the British Amateur last year; he has already played in The Open at Portrush and still hopes to have the US Open at Winged Foot to come in September.

He had planned to turn professional after the US Open’s original date in June but he must remain an amateur to retain his Augusta berth; something else on hold but the 23-year-old knows that patience is a virtue in golf.

The Open’s decision to park this year’s event has cast some doubt on any international golf being completed at all in 2020, although daylight issues would have compromised the oldest Major of them all.

Irish Independent