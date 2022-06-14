Mark Power targets Amateur Championship as 10 Irish make knockout stage

Kilkenny’s Mark Power has set his sights on winning the Amateur Championship after firing a seven-under 65 to finish third in 36-hole qualifying.

The Wake Forest star, who was a beaten semi-finalist in 2020, made nine birdies at at St Annes Old Links to finish two shots behind leading qualifier Jonathan Broomhead of South Africa, who edged out England’s Barclay Brown on a count back, on six-under.

"For us guys this side of the pond, this is the one we all want,” Power said. ”It's a matter of not putting too much pressure on myself. I know I've been in this situation before where I could get a run going.”

Ten Irishmen made the one-over 143 cut for the top 64 who will do battle at Royal Lytham and St Annes in the matchplay.

Connemara’s Luke O’Neill shot 70 at Royal Lytham to tie for 10th on three-under 140 with Royal Dublin’s Richard Knightly carding a five-under 67 at St Annes to tie for 18th with Malone’s Matthew McClean, 72 at Lytham, on two-under.

Laytown and Bettystown’s Alex Maguire (69 St Annes 141), Dundalk’s Caolan Rafferty (68 Lytham 141), Tramore’s Jack Hearn (74 Lytham 142), Castleknock’s Paul Coughlan (74 Lytham 142), Douglas’ Peter O’Keeffe (69 St Annes 142), Ballybofey and Stranorlar’s Ryan Griffin (70 Lytham 142) als omade the cut.

Elm Park’s John Cleary (70 Lytham 143) missed by a a shot with Castle’s Robert Moran (76 St Annes 144) a shot further back.