Mark Power shines in Eisenhower Trophy with round of 69

Kilkenny’s Mark Power shot a three-under 69 to help Ireland into a share of 20th after the opening round of in the Men’s World Amateur Team Championship for the Eisenhower Trophy in Paris.

As Malone’s Matthew McClean a 73 at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche as a 74 by Castle’s Robert Moran’s was discarded, the Irish trio are on two-under par and 12 strokes behind Japan.

Taiga Semikawa fired a 63 and Kohei Okada a 65 to leave them six shots clear of Germany and seven ahead of Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden and Switzerland.

Semikawa leads the individual by three shots with Power tied 12th, McClean tied 70th and Moran joint 83rd.