Mark Cadden clinches another big victory for Roganstown stable at Ulster Under 16 Boys

The Made in Holywood Academy at Roganstown Golf Club, Co Dublin, is a conveyor belt of talent.

Last year, Hugh Foley won the North of Ireland and South of Ireland titles and reached the finals of the AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close and the US Mid-Amateur Championship.

Teenager Sean Keeling won last year’s Ulster U18 Boys Open before claiming amateur wins on the European Pro Tour in the Hacienda de Alamo Masters, the Roda Open and the La Serena Masters earlier this season.

He’s since won the Scottish Boys and finished fourth in the Brabazon Trophy.

Now it’s Mark Cadden’s turn to take the plaudits after he claimed the Ulster U16 Boys Championship at Greenacres on Monday.

Cadden made four birdies and a bogey in a three-under-par 67 to win by one stroke from Ballinasloe’s Isaac Oliver.

John Doyle from Fota Island and PGA National Slieve Russell’s Charlie Smyth shot 69s to finish third and fourth, with Douglas’s Barry O’Connell fifth after a 70.

Belvoir Park’s Patrick Livingstone won the nett with a 63, while Enniscorthy’s Ruairi Cooper won the U14 gross on a countback from Eoin Borrows with a 72.