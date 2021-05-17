| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Marathon session with Dr Bob just the medicine for McIlroy 

Rory McIlroy ended his winless run at Quail Hollow last week. Expand

Close

Rory McIlroy ended his winless run at Quail Hollow last week.

Rory McIlroy ended his winless run at Quail Hollow last week.

Rory McIlroy ended his winless run at Quail Hollow last week.

Brian Keogh

Michael Jordan’s luxury Florida golf club is so exclusive it boasts just 75 members.

So what better place than The Grove XXIII – nicknamed Slaughterhouse XXIII so often does Jordan gut his rivals financially with his clubs – for Rory McIlroy to sit down post-Masters with Dr Bob Rotella to talk through the mental tenets he must master if he’s to make the latter half of his career as successful as the first.

Top Videos

Privacy