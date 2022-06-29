Man who built Ryder Cup golf course says war ended plans for Russian project

The Kerryman who built JP McManus’s acclaimed Ryder Cup course at Adare Manor has revealed his company had won a contract to provide Russia with its first public golf course.

Anthony Bennett said his company, Atlantic Golf Construction (AGC), had opened an office in Moscow, but had to quit the project following the invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Bennett is eagerly looking forward to meeting the world’s top golfers who are due in Adare next week for the JP McManus Pro-Am, to get their opinions on what AGC has created on 170 acres of the manor’s grounds that straddle the River Maigue.

Mr Bennett, who left school at 16, said: “We were honoured to have been selected by JP McManus to construct the course, working to the design of Tom Fazio, the world’s top golf course designer.”

With a workforce of over 150, the AGC team moved on to the site in March 2015.

Mr Bennett said: “It is the biggest golf course construct completed in Europe over the past 10 years and stands among the best courses in the world. The fact it has been selected to host the Ryder Cup in 2027 is the greatest seal of approval any course can get.

“While we were working on site, Tom Fazio’s design assistant Tom Marzolf was with us the whole way through.”

Laying fairways and greens involved the shaping of 800,000 tonnes of earth into a meticulously curved and manicured corner of Co Limerick. Up to 5,000 saplings were planted and another 50 mature trees transplanted from Germany.

“To have got the contract from JP McManus catapulted AGC into the forefront of golf course construction companies worldwide,” Mr Bennett said.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 80 AGC workers were ‘stranded’ in Spain, where they were rebuilding and revamping the San Roque golf resort on the Costa del Sol.

Mr Bennett said: “As well as our own team, we had specialist contractors on site from various parts of Europe and they were there for a continuous seven-month stretch due to the travel closedown.”

AGC has built courses in France, Norway, Italy, the UK and Barbados and is due to start work on a Jack Nicklaus signature course in Aberdeen, Scotland, on July 11.

“I have been on site and am due to meet Jack there shortly,” said Mr Bennett.

The company is also working on a big upgrade at Tralee golf course.

The war in Ukraine scuppered the €20m contract to build Russia’s first public golf course, however.

Mr Bennett (45) said: “We were very excited about moving east to Russia as there is a huge interest in golf there from TV coverage.

“There are no courses there for people to go out and learn to play golf and enjoy the game. Obviously there is a massive opening for golf in Russia and the demand is there.

“There are about 20 courses throughout Russia, but these are exclusive, privately run operations.

“We had the contract to build Russia’s biggest golf course, which, when completed, would have been open to the public, and we had an office set up in Moscow and a team ready to go.

“The plan by the company behind the project was to open up golf to the public. We were due to start work on site last St Patrick’s Day. It is a golf casualty of what has happened.”

Off the golf course, AGC has built an extensive showjumping arena at Dunboyne for Olympic medallist Cian O’Connor.

“I brought a load of stone up from Kerry for the stone wall obstacle, and I asked Cian to give it a Kerry name. He said ‘Kerrygold’ – that was the butter brand originated by Sir Anthony O’Reilly, who is Cian’s godfather,” he said.

AGC is currently working on a huge outdoor athletics facility in south Dublin which will be completed in August.

Mr Bennett set up AGC with an older brother, Donald, in their native Ballybunion in 2014.

“I left the local secondary school at 16 and went to New York, where I drove a van for a construction company,” he said. “I came back after three years and rented Mikey Joe’s pub in Ballybunion, which I now own.

“My father had been working at the golf club with machines and I decided to go into specialist golf course work with Donald. We went knocking at the doors of golf clubs asking for work on course maintenance.

“We got work in Ballybunion and Tralee, upgrading the tees. Our first big job was replacing the greens on the Old Course in Ballybunion. This required great precision and we got in specialists to work with us. It then moved on from there.

“I suppose I always had a strong work ethic. I remember when I was about nine years old, we had a piebald donkey which I brought down to the beach every day, and the donkey gave children’s rides. I used to make about a fiver a day when business was good.

“As I got older I got into caddying down on the golf links. As well as earning money, it honed my golfing skills and now I play off a handicap of two, which isn’t bad given my workload.”

Mr Bennett said he is looking forward to welcoming the legendary Tom Watson back to Ballybunion this summer.

“Tom Watson put Ballybunion on the golfing map after his first visit in 1981. From then on he made a visit his routine every year en route to the British Open.

“Not only did he play Ballybunion, but he always stayed locally in The Marine hotel. Tom enjoys meeting the locals he’s got to know over the years. He was made captain of the club in 2000.”