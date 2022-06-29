| 13.1°C Dublin

Man who built Ryder Cup golf course says war ended plans for Russian project

Jimmy Woulfe

The Kerryman who built JP McManus’s acclaimed Ryder Cup course at Adare Manor has revealed his company had won a contract to provide Russia with its first public golf course.

Anthony Bennett said his company, Atlantic Golf Construction (AGC), had opened an office in Moscow, but had to quit the project following the invasion of Ukraine.

