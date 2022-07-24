Major win may keep Cameron Smith from rebel grasp

A snippy reaction by Cameron Smith to suggestions last Sunday evening that he was about to become a LIV rebel, may have been seriously misinterpreted. Rather than intending to rebuff the inquisitor, he may have been genuinely confused by his dramatic change of circumstances a short time earlier.

If the 28-year-old Australian was planning to jump ship for monetary gain, second thoughts would have been very much in order after a brilliant, historic triumph on the Old Course. His future financial security had suddenly become very different from prior to St Andrews, when LIV were reported to have offered him $90m.

With the possible renewal of contracts later this year, or the clinching of lucrative new deals, Smith need be in no hurry. For such a talented player, one imagines the LIV carrot will still be dangled well into next year.

In the meantime, David Feherty is joining Graeme McDowell as another Irish beneficiary of Saudi loot. According to the New York Post, the 63-year-old Bangor native, who was part of the NBC Network’s team at St Andrews, is leaving to become an analyst with LIV.

In the meantime, the Official World Golf Ranking, chaired by former Royal and Ancient secretary Peter Dawson, have begun consideration of LIV’s inclusion in the ranking system. Which, one imagines, is absolutely critical to the tour’s long-term success, looking towards next weekend’s event (July 29-31) at Trump National GC in Bedminster, New Jersey, where the latest recruits, Henrik Stenson, Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson are expected to be in action.

Dawson’s position in such a key role is especially interesting, with the R and A reviewing their qualifying arrangements for next year’s Open Championship at Hoylake. It is clear that LIV events will need to become far more competitive than 54 holes with a shotgun start and no cut.

The 54-hole structure, in line with the tour’s latin numerals, could be retained, but with an injection of serious competition.

Meanwhile, the 150th Open became a story about putting, as in Smith’s sorcery with the blade, compared with that of the public’s favourite, Rory McIlroy. On which point, the Australian clearly relished the relatively slow greens which were running to about 10.5 on the Stimpmeter.

Experts will tell you that players with superior technique will always do better on slower greens where there is a greater chance of a flawed stroke breaking down. Renowned architect Pete Dye once told me: “Professionals have a harder time putting on greens of seven or eight [Stimpmeter speed] than they do on the really fast ones.”

Smith’s outstanding putt last Sunday was a 12-footer for par on the 17th. Remembering the words of Jack Nicklaus who once remarked “when we come down to the final holes, some people find it very hard to breathe,” his success shook me to the core, not least for the fact that there was no apparent emotional reaction. He expected to hole it. Simple as that.

It should be noted that from an under-hit second shot, Smith found himself in a similar situation to where the Japanese, Tommy Nakajima, finished in the 1978 Open Championship. That was when his putt past the dreaded Road Hole Bunker was under-hit, with the result that the ball ended up in sand from where he took four to escape, en route to a wretched nine.

As a guest commentator on Sky last Sunday, Nick Faldo was stunned by Smith’s calmness under the most intense pressure. And he later described it as: “An unbelievable putt in a fantastic atmosphere.”

Explaining his approach to putting, Smith, who doesn’t take a practice stroke, said: “My last thought is to take a long, hard look at the hole and really feel the putt. Taking that last look, you see the ball roll over the front with the pace that you like. It doesn’t matter whether it’s two feet or 100 feet. It’s something I’ve always done and I think it’s key.”

The perennial challenge of getting the ball into the hole was probably best described by Arnold Palmer, when he said: “Putting is like wisdom — partly a natural gift and partly the accumulation of experience.”

As for McIlroy’s poor return in a final round of 70, we can take it that his putting is already being analysed in every conceivable detail. Ultimately, it can be reduced to a simple challenge as defined by Tom Watson. “If you are a player with aspirations towards becoming a champion golfer,” he claimed, “it’s up to you to find a way to get the ball into the cup on the crucial holes on the last day.”

The really great ones managed to find a way. Yet good and all as Smith’s closing-nine performance was, with five straight birdies from the 10th, reports of it being the best in Major history, were somewhat excessive. I can think of a few which clearly matched it.

When Johnny Miller’s 63 secured the 1973 US Open at Oakmont, he began a final nine of 31 with par, birdie, birdie, birdie, par, birdie, to come from six strokes down after 54 holes for a one-stroke victory. Then there was the homeward journey of 30 at Augusta National which delivered Nicklaus his sixth Masters in 1986. And when he retained the Open at Royal Birkdale in 2008, Pádraig Harrington covered the closing six holes from the 13th in birdie, par, birdie, par, eagle, par.

While Greg Norman looks to be playing the Australian card to clever effect in assembling his LIV stable of players, he is facing opposition from an unexpected source.

Speaking on US radio, fellow Australian Ian Baker-Finch expressed the wish that the newly-crowned Open champion wouldn’t be tempted. “I hope he doesn’t, because I think he can leave a great legacy by winning Major championships and becoming the best player in the world,” said the 1991 Open champion.

“I don’t think he needs the money. Does he want to win more Majors or does he want the money? I am hoping he stays and leaves a great legacy like a Tiger Woods or Rory McIlroy. Which he could do. I think Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy and a lot of those guys that still compete and play well in Majors, and want to leave a legacy, they’re the guys I would be following.”

Meanwhile, the Old Course has such a rich history that you’ll always find a revealing reference in Opens past. And last weekend brought to mind the 1978 staging when Nicklaus won the Claret Jug for a third time. His main rival happened to be 27-year-old Simon Owen, a promising New Zealander with three tournament victories to his credit, including the 1974 German Open.

In the event, Owen found himself on the 16th tee of the final round leading The Open, a stroke clear of Nicklaus, his playing partner. That’s when he had the temerity to out-drive the Bear. Where he needed his sand-wedge approach to cover the remaining 80 yards, however, he smashed it 120 and ruinously through the green. He then took three more to repair the damage while Nicklaus holed a six-footer for birdie and the lead. The New Zealander also bogeyed the 17th, which meant the Bear’s winning margin was two.

Tournament professionals don’t expect such competitive generosity these days. Mental toughness seems to come naturally, even from promising youngsters straight out of college.

And if Smith hadn’t already done enough in previous performances to prove the point, it was illustrated by his playing partner. At 25, Cameron Young had the temerity to eagle the last and deprive McIlroy of the runner-up position.

Changed times indeed.