Major win may keep Cameron Smith from rebel grasp

Putts made and putts missed had a dramatic effect at the Old Course

Cameron Smith hits his final tee shot of the 150th Open. Photo: Harry How/Getty Expand
Cameron Smith hits his final tee shot of the 150th Open. Photo: Harry How/Getty

Dermot Gilleece

A snippy reaction by Cameron Smith to suggestions last Sunday evening that he was about to become a LIV rebel, may have been seriously misinterpreted. Rather than intending to rebuff the inquisitor, he may have been genuinely confused by his dramatic change of circumstances a short time earlier.

If the 28-year-old Australian was planning to jump ship for monetary gain, second thoughts would have been very much in order after a brilliant, historic triumph on the Old Course. His future financial security had suddenly become very different from prior to St Andrews, when LIV were reported to have offered him $90m.

