| 14.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Major drought a worry as mercurial McIlroy must dig deep at PGA Championship

Brian Keogh

Holywood ace insists he’s not feeling any pressure but it’s nearly six years since his last win on biggest stage

Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the World Golf Championship-FedEx St. Jude Invitational last Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Expand

Close

Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the World Golf Championship-FedEx St. Jude Invitational last Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the World Golf Championship-FedEx St. Jude Invitational last Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

AP

Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the World Golf Championship-FedEx St. Jude Invitational last Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The numbers are frightening in their brilliance. Worldwide starts, 307. Cuts made, 255 (83 per cent). Top 10s, 153 (50 per cent). Career earnings, $76 million. Wins, 26. Majors, 4.

By any measure, Rory McIlroy has had a Hall of Fame career already, and while he has only just reached the halfway mark, it’s a sign of the high standards that he’s set himself that he’s left many wondering why he has gone almost six years without adding to his tally in the Grand Slam events.

The mercurial Co Down man will bid to end that quest for an elusive fifth Major win in this week’s PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, where he brilliantly won the 2015 WGC Cadillac Match Play.

Related Content