Maguire: The only pity is we don’t have an Irish Open on the schedule

Leona Maguire's rookie season was curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic but the Co Cavan star is determined we’ll see her A-game regularly on the LPGA Tour as she prepares to resume her US career in Florida next week.

The Slieve Russell National star (26) has been in Orlando for the past fortnight, playing practice rounds with 10-time Major winner Annika Sorenstam (back this year to better prepare for a tilt at the US Senior Women’s Open) ahead of what promises to be a massive year for women’s professional golf.

With five Majors, the Olympic gold and the Solheim Cup all up for grabs, the former world amateur No 1 joins Stephanie Meadow in kick-starting her campaign in the Gainbridge LPGA at the Lake Nona track where she’s been sharpening her game. Winning an Olympic medal in Tokyo would be a dream come true but while she admits the Solheim Cup is a distant objective, her ambitions could change rapidly if she starts contending for LPGA titles.

“I don’t think I’ve had a week yet where I’ve had my A-game from start to finish,” Leona says of her rookie season that saw her make 11 of 14 weekends but contend just once, finishing a shot outside a play-off in Australia 12 months ago.

“The closest to that was the Vic Open last year but I wouldn’t say it’s a million miles away, it’s more a case of putting the pieces together. Like Jordan Spieth recently, it’s about trying to get myself into contention as many times as I can, putting yourself in that position and taking the chance when you get it. You don’t know when those chances are going to come along, so you need to be ready to grab it with both hands.”

The pride of Ballyconnell was the top putter on the LPGA Tour last year and while there’s little she can do about finishing 120th for driving distance bar growing by six inches, she know she must improve on 122nd for greens in regulation if she’s to start featuring on our TV screens soon.

“I am never going to hit it like Nelly Korda, but there’s no reason why I can’t hit my irons as good as an Inbee Park or a Danielle Kang. But when you move up any level going from college golf to Symetra Tour to LPGA, there is always a level that you have to go up and raise your game.

“You can’t expect to stay the same and think that will still be good enough. So there’s definitely always improvements needed. You can always get that bit better and that little bit farther, or a little bit straighter and get that short game a little tidier or whatever it is.”

Not every week will favour the bombers and having seen most of the courses, she knows which ones will suit her game as she seeks to become the first Irish woman to win an LPGA Tour event.

“I’ve always liked the courses where you have to think your way around a bit more, and there is a bit more strategy in place,” she says. “In my first two years, I can see which venues suit me better than others, and I’m targeting them a little bit more knowing that when I get to those bigger golf courses, my short game is going to have to be a little better that week.”

European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew has six wild-cards for the side that will face the USA at Inverness Club in Toledo from September 4-6.

“The better I do, the better chance I have so I have to focus on doing that as well as I possibly can and if I catch her eye, I catch her eye,” she says of the skipper. “If not, we go again for two years’ time. There’s hopefully five Majors this year, and the Olympics so I need to play well in the normal events first to qualify myself for the Majors. With something like the Solheim Cup, you can’t really be too focused on that. That’ll be a by-product of how I play.”

After finishing tied 21st in the 2016 Rio Olympics, she’s got high hopes for Tokyo this summer and dreams of following in the footsteps of medal winners Sonya O’Sullivan, Katie Taylor or Annalise Murphy.

“Growing up watching them inspires you to try and get yourself on the podium as well,” she says. “The Olympics is probably the only golfing event where you wouldn’t mind coming second or third once you got a medal.”

Contending for Majors is another big goal and she feels better prepared to tackle those tests after finishing a career-best tied 18th in the ANA Inspiration and starting strongly at the KMPG Women’s PGA eventually finishing 65th.

“If I could have put the start of the KPMG with the weekend at the ANA, I’d have been laughing,” she chuckles. “So that’s the goal this year. To put four really good rounds at a Major under my belt.”

She’d love to show off her skills at home but the return of the Ladies Irish Open remains a work in progress for the Ladies European Tour, which recently announced a record-breaking €19 million 2021 schedule “The only pity is we don’t have an Irish Open on that schedule,” Leona adds. “There’s a lot of countries there that have gotten an event back after a long time or are having their first one. I’d love to see the Irish Open back at some point.

"Those events in Killeen Castle were fantastic, and the crowds we got were brilliant too. I really enjoyed Portmarnock Links, which was a great test for us when we were there. I know title sponsors are hard to come by these days, but hopefully, in the next few years, we will get it back.

“I know a lot of the big players love coming to Ireland. Some of the biggest I’ve ever played in front of were at those Irish Opens in Killeen Castle and the Curtis Cup in Dún Laoghaire. Golf seems to be going from strength to strength, so hopefully golf courses will open up soon.”

