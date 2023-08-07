Luke O’Neill aims high after impressive Scratch win in Mullingar

Connemara’s Luke O’Neill is looking make a push in the PGA Tour U rankings next season after entering the history books with a four-stroke win in the Mullingar Scratch Trophy.

The Kansas State University star (22) started the day two strokes behind Tramore’s Hearn and Co Louth’s Evan Farrell five-under par.

But he sat down for lunch just a shot behind Farrell after carding a four-under 68 in the third round and raced five strokes clear as he followed four birdies in his first five holes with further birdies at the par-five 14th and 16th to get to 15-under.

Farrell, who was playing some 20 minutes behind in the final group, birdied the 15th to get within two strokes of O’Neill, who finished bogey-bogey for a 68 that set the target at 13-under par.

But the Louth man bogeyed the last three holes to finish five behind in third after a 74 as Hearn’s second successive 71 gave him the runner-up spot on nine-under.

“It’s great it has only sunk in the last few minutes when I got my hands on the trophy,” O’Neill said after his first senior win allowed him to join the likes of Major winners Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington and Darren Clarke on the list of winners.

​“It’s cool to see all the names like McIlroy, Lowry all the Major champions it’s unreal.

“When I was growing up there used to be a poster in Connemara of Mullingar and you could see the pictures of Major champions so growing up you always want to play it and it’s got bigger since Golf Ireland has taken it over.”

The new champion didn’t look at leaderboards all day but knew he was in position as the enthusiastic local gallery grew with every hole.

“I knew I was a good bit ahead after 16, all the crowd was with me so you get the feeling when you are out there without even looking,” he said.

He cleverly played the 16th as a three-shotter and still made birdie by rolling in a 30-footer to go five clear after aiming well left from the tee.

That allowed him to play the treacherous 17th conservatively with adjoining eighth fairway out of bounds this year.

“I hit driver all week on 17 and I just thought that I was way ahead and I could afford a bogey at that stage,” he said of a hole where he bunkered his three iron from the tee but made a safe bogey five after leaving himself a fast breaking six-footer for par.

The winner of the PGA Tour U rankings is awarded a PGA Tour card each season with those finishing from second to 20th getting cards for the second-tier Korn Ferry Tour.

“I’ll try and have a good year for PGA Tour U,” O’Neill said of his goals for the forthcoming college season. “I don’t know what ranking I am, I know Max (Kennedy) is 20th, he has played really nice stuff so try and emulate him this year.”​​​​​​​