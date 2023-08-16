Luke Donald appoints Francesco Molinari as final vice-captain of European Ryder Cup team

Europe captain Luke Donald has named Italy's Francesco Molinari as his fifth and final vice-captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.

Molinari joins his brother Edoardo, Thomas Bjorn, Nicolas Colsaerts and Jose Maria Olazabal in Donald's backroom team as the home side bid to regain the trophy from the United States following a record defeat at Whistling Straits.

The 40-year-old won the Open in July 2018 and 10 weeks later became the first European player to win five points from five matches in the Ryder Cup, four of which came in partnership with Tommy Fleetwood.

Molinari, who was also part of winning teams in 2010 and 2012, led Continental Europe to victory as playing captain in the inaugural edition of the Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi in January.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 16th August

"I am very proud to be part of Luke's team," he said. "I started the year hoping to be there as a player, but it is still a great honour to be there as a vice-captain.

"The coolest moment I have had in the Ryder Cup was making my debut alongside Edoardo in Wales and experiencing for the first time what it meant to be part of the European team. It is super special to be there with him again in Rome.

"It is a proud moment any time you get to put on the shirt with the European badge on it.

"It's a Ryder Cup which is particularly close to my heart being played in Rome so I will do whatever I can to help Luke and the team and hopefully bring the trophy back to Europe."