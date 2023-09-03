Ludvig Aberg makes Ryder Cup case as USA storm back to win Walker Cup

Luke Donald is under pressure to make Ludvig Aberg the first player to play in a Ryder Cup despite never playing in a Major after the Swedish rookie won the final-counting Omega European Masters in Switzerland.

As Robert MacIntyre tied for 55th to join Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm in qualifying via the European Points list and Matt Fitzpatrick took the last qualifying spot behind Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton on the World Points List, Donald will name his six wildcards tomorrow.

The Englishman is expected to pick Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose, which leaves him with two spots to fill.

Poland's Adrian Meronk, who tied for 13th in Crans, will be favourite for one pick, leaving Aberg, Germany's Yannick Paul (who finished fourth in the European Points List) and Rasmus Hojgaard as just some of his choices.

Aberg (23) looks to have a more than serious case after he birdied four of his last five holes to finish two ahead of countryman Alexander Björk on 19-under as long-time leader Fitzpatrick dropped three shots in his last four holes to tie for third with Scotland's Connor Syme.

"I figured a win would put me in a good position (for the Ryder Cup), but honestly, I've been doing a pretty good job of not thinking about it too much," Aberg said after winning in just his ninth start as a professional.

"I've been asked about it (the Ryder Cup) a lot. Feel like I've done a good job of not letting it affect me too much. It would mean the world, obviously. I think as a young golfer growing up in Sweden and in Europe, those are the events you want to be a part of and if I ever get the chance to be a part of that, I'm going to be over the moon."

Pádraig Harrington tied for 20th on 12-under after a 65, with rookie Tom McKibbin 32nd on 10-under after he made 11 birdies in his last 14 holes in a spectacular 62.

Kinsale's John Murphy, a Walker Cup player two years ago, shot 70 to tie for 63rd on level par.

But his former Great Britain and Ireland teammates could not stop the USA from winning its fourth successive Walker Cup in windy conditions at St Andrews.

The Americans went into the final day trailing by three points, but while Galway's Liam Nolan and Mark Power birdied four of their last five holes to get GB&I's lone win in a 3-1 morning foursomes loss, the visitors went into the singles on a high.

The holders went on to win six and halve two of the 10 singles to run out 14½-11½ winners in the 49th match on the Old Course.

While Matt McClean halved with Dylan Menante, the Americans took five points from the first six matches before David Ford beat Alex Maguire 3&2 in the bottom match to give his side an unassailable 13½-10½ lead. Power beat Ben James by one hole before Austin Greaser closed out a three-point win with a 3&1 victory over Nolan.