| 19.1°C Dublin

LPGA Shanghai tournament cancelled due to Covid-19 travel restrictions

A woman wearing a protective mask walks on a street, following new cases of the coronavirus disease in Shanghai, China Expand

Close

A woman wearing a protective mask walks on a street, following new cases of the coronavirus disease in Shanghai, China

A woman wearing a protective mask walks on a street, following new cases of the coronavirus disease in Shanghai, China

A woman wearing a protective mask walks on a street, following new cases of the coronavirus disease in Shanghai, China

The LPGA Shanghai tournament has been cancelled due to Covid-19 travel restrictions in China, the elite women's professional golf circuit said on Wednesday.

The event, which was scheduled for Oct. 14-17 at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club, did not take place last year because of health concerns and travel restrictions amid the pandemic.

According to a Reuters tally, there have been 94,687 infections and 4,636 coronavirus-related deaths reported in China since the pandemic began.

American Danielle Kang won the inaugural Shanghai tournament in 2018 and successfully defended her title the following year with a one-stroke win over compatriot Jessica Korda.

The LPGA tournament in Taipei, Taiwan, planned for October 28-31, was also cancelled in July for a second straight year due to similar COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

The two remaining events in the LPGA's four-stop Asia swing are scheduled for October 21-24 in Busan, South Korea and November 4-7 in Otsu, Japan.

Sport Newsletter

Get the best analysis and comment on the GAA Allianz Leagues, the Rainbow Cup in rugby and Rory McIlroy's revival with our free newsletter.

This field is required

Top Videos

Privacy