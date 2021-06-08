Lowry showing Major form for US Open as he closes in on coveted automatic Ryder Cup spot

Shane Lowry in action at The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio last weekend. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty

Shane Lowry is back in the world’s top 40 and closer than ever to an automatic Ryder Cup spot after he clinched his fourth top-10 finish of the season in the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

The Clara man (34) is following a similar trajectory to his Open-winning season of 2019, when he also had three top-10s in four starts before hoisting the Claret Jug.

After finishing tied sixth behind Patrick Cantlay at Muirfield Village, Lowry remains 10th in the European Ryder Cup World Points list but is now just 8.8 world ranking points behind France’s Victor Perez, who holds the last of nine automatic spots in Pádraig Harrington’s team.

The winner of next week’s US Open at Torrey Pines will win 100 world ranking points – or 200 Ryder Cup qualifying points with double points now on offer – meaning another top-10 finish could put Lowry in the frame.

As Harrington and Séamus Power battled in Final Qualifying yesterday, Lowry will be joined in the US Open by Rory McIlroy and Marcus ‘The Bullet’ Armitage (33), who achieved his lifelong dream by firing an eagle and six birdies in a seven-under 65 to win the Porsche European Open by two strokes on eight-under at Green Eagle near Hamburg.

England’s Matthew Southgate needed a birdie at the par-five 18th to tie but took six to finish tied second with Italy’s Edoardo Molinari, Belgium’s Thomas Detry, and the Netherlands’ Darius van Driel as Cormac Sharvin tied for 63rd on eight-over after a 78.

“Twenty years ago, I lost my mum, and I’ve dreamt about this since that day, being a winner,” Armitage said. “You have days where you think it might not happen, but I just stuck at it.

“Today is a great day, and I’m sure she would be proud, and everybody in my team that’s helped me – this one’s for me.

“After all those days on my own dealing with life and all those lonely days on my own working on my dream, I think I’ve got to take a lot of credit for this myself.”

Southgate, Molinari and Detry joined Richard Bland, Guido Migliozzi, Armitage, Mikko Korhonen, Jordan Smith, Adrian Meronk and Dave Coupland in qualifying for Torrey Pines through a mini order of merit.

Meanwhile, Beth Coulter opened with a level-par 73 to lie 11th in the race to make the top 64 qualifiers in 36-hole qualifying for the Women’s Amateur Championship at Kilmarnock (Barassie).