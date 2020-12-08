Shane Lowry has put family time ahead of the European Tour's season-ending $8 million DP World Tour Championship so he can come out with all guns blazing in his bid for a Ryder Cup place next year.

The Open champion (33) is one of 10 players in the top 60 in the Race to Dubai who has decided not to travel to Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai for this week's Rolex Series finale.

Ranked 17th in the Race to Dubai, the Offaly man drew a line under 2020 when he tied for 50th in the RSM Classic two weeks ago and so joins Rory McIlroy and defending champion Jon Rahm in skipping the event, leaving Graeme McDowell as the only Irish player in the field.

Under Ireland's Covid-19 advice, he would be required to restrict his movements for 14 days on his return from the UAE, which would prevent him seeing family over Christmas.

"I'm taking a few weeks off golf now, but I'm trying to train as much as I can and get ready for what 2021 is going to bring," said Lowry, who is expected to play the Hong Kong Open, the Abu Dhabi Championship and the Saudi International in January and February, when the suspended Ryder Cup qualifying race resumes.

Vocal

"But Ryder Cup is the big thing for me. I've been very vocal about it and I'm probably putting pressure on myself to make it, but I think if I do everything I can and play as well as I can, I should make the team - that's just the confidence I have in myself."

With Louis Oosthuizen, Lucas Herbert, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Ryan Fox Abraham Ancer and Min Woo Lee also staying away, the European Tour has been forced to go down to 72nd in the Race to Dubai to complete the field.

It has also added four players from the top 75 in the world who were also outside the top 60 in the Race to Dubai, with Major winners Danny Willett and Henrik Stenson joined by Thai star Jazz Janewattananond and new world number 15 Viktor Hovland.

On the LPGA Tour, world amateur No 18 Olivia Mehaffey (23) will tee it up in her third women's Major this year when she competes in the US Women's Open at Champions Golf Club in Houston as a member of top-20 in the World Amateur Rankings.

Slieve Russell's Leona Maguire, who was second reserve at the time of going to press, was at the venue yesterday to play a practice round while Stephanie Meadow was the fifth reserve.

Meanwhile, the R&A confirmed yesterday that the Open Championship will be played at Royal Liverpool in 2023 and at Royal Troon in 2024.

The Championships have been rescheduled following the cancellation of The 149th Open at Royal St George's this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Irish Independent