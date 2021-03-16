Lowry, McIlroy and Mehaffey and golf’s rollercoaster ride

Shane Lowry in action during the Players Championship at the weekend. A new putting grip helped the Offaly man to a top-10 finish. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Piers Morgan might not be your cup of tea but his motto would surely strike a chord with Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Olivia Mehaffey after their recent ups and downs.

“One minute you’re cock of the walk, the next you’re a feather duster,” is Morgan’s maxim when it comes to life’s vicissitudes.

Just ask Mehaffey, who was 39-over par for her previous 10 rounds until she shot a career-best 10-under 62 on Sunday to put weeks of struggles behind her and answer the social media trolls who have been abusing her again, not for her appearance this time but her recent swing changes.

For Lowry, whose eighth-place finish in The Players on Sunday gave him his first top-10 for seven months, the presence of coach Neil Manchip at TPC Sawgrass was as key to the revival of his fortunes as Michael Bannon’s Covid-enforced absences have been detrimental for McIlroy’s.

Manchip’s suggestion that Lowry change to the conventional putting grip was just what the doctor ordered ahead of yesterday boys’ trip to Augusta with Manchip, Lee Westwood and his son Sam.

Read More

“It’s a long way to go,” Lowry said, dismissing Masters talk but looking instead to a “home game” in the Honda Classic this week and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play before he returns to Georgia. “But I feel better going into tomorrow playing for a few quid than I would do at this time last week. If I can putt like that over the next few months or even few weeks, you can always do something special up in Texas or over at Augusta, so we’ll see how it goes.”

While he’s still one big win away from making the automatic qualifiers for Pádraig Harrington’s European Ryder Cup team, he’s one of the big favourites for this week’s Honda Classic, where he’s joined by the skipper and Graeme McDowell.

McIlroy clearly needs to see his coach Bannon, who was unable to travel for a five-month stretch last year. And while a quick turnaround might look unlikely as the Masters looms, he only has to look to the new Players champion Thomas, who had missed two of his previous four cuts.

External factors take their toll, as Arizona State University’s Mahaffey revealed 24 hours after shooting a career-best, 10-under 62 to finish second in the Clover Cup at the course where she plays on an invite in the Symetra Tour’s Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic this week.

Last summer she received personal abuse on Twitter about her appearance and merely responded to her troll with a “#BeKind” message. This time she revealed she’s been receiving private messages on Instagram lambasting her swing changes.

“I’ve really been struggling mentally,” said Mehaffey, who made 10 birdies to finish second individually and boost her confidence ahead of her Symetra Tour debut this week.

“Maybe it will help me for when I turn pro but I’m getting comments like, ‘You were a great player before you made the changes, what happened blah, blah, blah’. It was a little bit strange but I’ve had multiple factors going on and all people see is the score.”

Mehaffey, who will get the chance to strut her stuff on a sponsor’s invite in the Symetra Tour’s Carlisle Open with Northern Ireland man David Jones on her bag, said Sunday’s result felt like a victory.

“I didn’t even look to see where I finished,” she said. “I just knew I felt more like myself again so that for me was a win.”

Read More

Online Editors