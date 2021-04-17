Lowry hits season-best 65 to move into the mix at Harbour Town

Shane Lowry plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina. Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Shane Lowry declared mission accomplished as he fired his lowest round of the season to roar into contention for the RBC Heritage.

Seeking his first win since he claimed The Open at Royal Portrush 21 months ago, the Clara star (34) fired an eagle and five birdies in a six-under 65 to move up to tied sixth on seven-under, just four strokes behind the clubhouse leader Corey Conners at Harbour Town.

“Pretty happy,” Lowry said after he rifled a 184-yard eight-iron to six feet to set up an eagle three at the second, then followed his lone bogey of the day at the third with five birdies, including a brace of near holes-in-one at the 179-yard fourth (five inches) and 201-yard seventh (2 feet).

“I think we definitely looked to have got the worst side of the draw. I knew I needed to go out there and shoot a decent number if I was going to put myself up there for the weekend, so it was nice to go out and do it.”

Read More

While Graeme McDowell was among the later starters on two-over, Conners fired a seven-under 64 to lead by two strokes on 11-under from US PGA champion Collin Morikawa (68) and Cameron Smith (71).

On the European Tour, Paul Dunne was just seven shots behind Spain’s Alejandro Cañizares in the Austrian Golf Open after a one-under 71 left him on level-par at halfway.

But the rusty Greystones man (28) was just relieved to have made his first cut for almost eight months.

“I’ve only played a handful of tournaments over the last 18 months, so I just need to get back in the rhythm of playing every week,” said Dunne, who has made just three cuts since he returned from a nine-month injury lay-off last summer. “The longer you stay away from competition the harder it is to get back into it.”

Keen to get in as many rounds as possible as he looks to play five events in the next six weeks, he said: “I have no goals or expectations at the minute, I’m just trying to get back enjoying playing again, trying to get back feeling like I’m sharp enough to play day in, day out with a card in my hand and get some consistency back and get used to just feeling that kind of pressure.

“Outside of that, performance-wise, I really have no expectations or goals, good or bad. If I play the next five events and get four rounds in at every tournament, it will be great for me.”

Overnight leader Cañizares shot a 70 to lead by one stroke on seven-under from Irish Open champion John Catlin (70) and Martin Kaymer (70).

Cormac Sharvin made four birdies in one-under 71 to share 47th on two-over-par, but Gavin Moynihan (75) and Jonny Caldwell (73) missed the three-over cut on eight- and nine-over, respectively.

Austria Open, Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm

RBC Heritage, Sky Sports Golf, 5.0pm

Read More

Online Editors