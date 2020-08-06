Lowry happy and McIlroy mixed as Koepka posts strong start in PGA Championship treble bid

Brooks Koepka defiantly threw down the gauntlet to his Major rivals in his bid for a hat-trick of PGA Championship victories as Shane Lowry made a bright start in San Francisco.

The big-hitting Floridian said before the start that TPC Harding Park was "a big boy" arena and having won four of his last 10 Majors and finished second in two more, he made a major statement by taking advantage of excellent conditions to open with a four-under par 66.

Mental toughness and ball-striking are the strengths of Koepka’s game and he was close to his best, hitting 14 greens in regulation as an impressive round left him just a shot behind early leader Jason Day, the 2015 champion, who fired a, bogey-free, five-under 65.

The Australian led by a shot in the clubhouse from seven-man group that featured Xander Schauffele, his American compatriots Bud Cauley and Scottie Scheffler and Major winners Koepka, Zach Johnson, Justin Rose and Martin Kaymer.

But it was also an encouraging day for Open champion Lowry, who opened his account with a two-under 68 which will give him confidence that he challenge for back-to-back Major victories. It was a mixed outing for Rory McIlroy, who posted a hat-trick of bogeys during his opening nine before rebounding with three birdies in four holes. An up and down back nine saw him end the day at level par.

His playing partner Tiger Woods, playing in just his second tournament since golf restarted, looked sharp at times en route to a -2 68.

Starting on the back nine, Lowry needed his short game to save par at the par-five 10th and again at the 12th, where he knocked his third 12 feet past but made the return.

A solid lag putt from 40 feet yielded another par at the 13th, but having said in the build-up he needed to find form with the putter to contend, he three-putted the 14th, knocking his 50-foot approach putt 10 feet past the hole.

The Offaly man (33) made up for that with a two at the 164-yard 17th, where he hit his tee shot to four feet and turned in level-par – just two shots adrift of Woodland but three behind Koepka.

Lowry birdied the first to dip into the red, then reeled off five successive stress-free pars before showing off his short game skills to birdie the 347-yard seventh.

An iron left him just 109 yards and he took advantage, firing a glorious approach to just two feet to set up a simple birdie three and move into the top 20 on two-under.

As for Koepka, the defending champion bogeyed the short 11th but after making a 12-footer at the 13th, he hit a short iron to four feet at the 14th, then rolled in 11-footers for birdies at the 16th and 18th to turn in three-under par.

He did well to limit the damage to a bogey at the first, making a 12-footer for par there, bunkering his third after a tee shot into heavy rough forced him to chip out sideways on the 384-yard par-four.

He was soon back on the birdie trail, rifling a 173-yard approach to seven feet at the second and brushing in the putt before making a real statement by reducing the 596-yard fourth to two woods and a two-putt.

After a 314-yard drive, he had 282 yards to the pin but his approach 301 yards to the back of the green from where he lagged close from more than 60 feet.

He then made a 10-footer to save par at the 17th before finishing with a solid par at the last.

Day birdied the par-five 10th and the short 17th to turn in two-under, then birdied first and fourth before finishing with a birdie at the tough ninth to lead by a shot on five-under.

"I drove all the ball extremely well," said Day, who recently parted company with his long-time coach Colin Swatton.

"When I did miss a fairway I left myself in position to make the green and if I missed a green, I left myself a relatively easy up and down.

"Starting on the back nine meant it was not an easy finish on eight and nine so it was nice to get that birdie on nine."

Lowry too was very pleased with his day’s work.

"I was going out there expecting it to be quite difficult," Lowry said. "I was probably a bit negative for the first few holes, but it was quite easy out there this morning.

"It was like anything under par would have been a great score, but today it was quite gettable this morning, and you can see, that from the leaderboard.

"I missed quite a few chances middle of the round, but I thought I was hitting good putts, burning the edge a little bit. It was getting frustrating, but it was nice to birdie the seventh, my 16th and get in in two-under.

"The eighth and ninth are two very difficult holes, so it was nice to play the last three holes in one-under and shoot 68. I’m pretty happy. I don’t feel like I drove the ball well at all.

"I’m going to go to the range and hit a few now, but other than that I feel like my game was good today and I’m pretty happy with my score."

