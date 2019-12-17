Lowry claims golf writers' top honour

The Open champion (32) pipped Europe's victorious Solheim Cup team by just two votes in a poll of members of the Association of Golf Writers (AGW) to become Irish golf's seventh winner of the prestigious award after Joe Carr (1953), Harry Bradshaw (1958), Christy O'Connor Snr (1977), Pádraig Harrington (2007-'08), Graeme McDowell (2010) and Rory McIlroy (2012, 2014-'15)

"It is a huge personal honour for me to be voted as the 2019 Golfer of the Year by the Association of Golf Writers and its many members around the world," said Lowry, who last week won the Allianz-sponsored Irish Golf Writers' Association Professional of the Year award and the RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year honour.

"To be chosen by the men and women who report on our game across the globe on a weekly basis is very special and it's an honour to join the illustrious names on the Golf Writers' Trophy. I very much look forward to celebrating this award with all of the golf writers at the annual AGW dinner at Royal St George's ahead of my Open Championship defence."

Lowry's six-shot win in The Open at Royal Portrush, coupled with his victory in the HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship in January, was enough to edge the vote in his favour.

