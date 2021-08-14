Lowry braced for pivotal period as he eyes Ryder Cup debut

Shane Lowry is braced to do everything possible to “make sure I’m on the plane” for next month’s Ryder Cup as the Offaly golfer prepares for one of the most important periods of his career.

Lowry is provisionally just inside the cut-off point for Pádraig Harrington’s European side but with the team not finalised until after the BMW Championship on September 12, the Clara native knows that he needs to keep his foot on the throttle.

The 34-year-old flies back to the US on Monday to play in next week’s FedEx Cup Playoffs knowing that he must hit top form if he is be certain of making his Ryder Cup debut at Whistling Straits on September 24.

“It’s something that I’ve definitely been working towards for the last five or six years. I feel like I should’ve made the team in 2016 and I didn’t,” the 2019 Open champion told the Irish Independent. “I wasn’t close to the team in 2018 so it’s something that I’ve wanted to do my whole career and I haven’t done it yet so it’s another thing I could tick off the list.”

Being part of the squad is not enough for Lowry, though, as he intends to play in a European team that claim successive Ryder Cups with a potential partnership with Irish Olympic compatriot Rory McIlroy in the pipeline.

“I don’t want to just go and play in it, I want to go and win it, that’s the way my mind is focused on that. I’m very focused and very driven to do that and achieving that and hopefully I can do it. It’s an exciting few weeks, I’m buzzing for it to be honest,” he said. “I play a lot of golf with Rory and obviously he’s one of the best golfers in the world so I’d have no problem playing with him either, it’d be nice to playing from the middle of every fairway 330 yards down the middle.

“I hope to be there, I don’t mind who I play with but obviously Rory would be a great partner and I’m sure... I’m a rookie but I don’t feel like a rookie, but it’d be just great to have him to lean on throughout the tournament if I am there, hopefully.”