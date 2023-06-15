Low-key Rory McIlroy ready for Hollywood close up

Rory McIlroy looks on during a practice round prior to the 123rd US Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club. Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy’s insistence he’s “building towards something” does not mean he’s ruling himself out of the running for his second US Open title this week.

The Los Angeles Country Club sets up beautifully for his high draw, and given his recent US Open results, he may just have the patience and maturity to survive what Pádraig Harrington believes will be the most attritional Major test in years.

The Co Down man has been in energy-saving mode all week, skipping a pre-tournament press conference that was only likely to lead him to repeating what he’s already said about the controversial deal struck by the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s PIF.

He got his first look at the course on Monday with only a couple of wedges, his putter and coach Brad Faxon for company and fell in love at first sight. That’s hugely significant for a player who has not won a major since 2014.

“I’m building toward something,” McIlroy said. “I’m certainly feeling a lot better coming into this major championship than I was going to Oak Hill.

​“I sort of pieced it together around Oak Hill and did OK, but the last two performances – minus the two Sundays – have been really big steps of progress and it’s just about trying to build on that.”

He describes the course as a mixture of styles incorporating elements of Seminole, Shinnecock Hills, and the Australian sunbelt tracks that require true precision and great ball striking.

What’s more, he appears to have found a way to contend in US Opens in recent years and followed three successive missed cuts in 2016, ’17 and ’18 with four consecutive top-10 finishes.

“I’ve started to figure out how to handle US Open conditions and tests,” he said. “And I think there’s certainly a lot more patience in my game than there used to.”

After following his missed cut at the Masters with a tie for seventh in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill and two “nearly” weeks in the Memorial Tournament and the Canadian Open, he’s on an upward curve again.

Whether he is close enough to top form to challenge the game’s top players will be revealed today when he goes toe-to-toe with PGA champion Brooks Koepka in the company of Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama.

He certainly can’t hope to find his ‘A’ game in the heart of Beverly Hills.

“You just have to be comfortable if you want to be a contender,” Harrington said.

“You can’t be going out there hoping you’re going to have a big week. It always comes back to Tiger Woods saying he could win with his ‘B’ game.

“If you think he can win with your ‘B’ game, your ‘A’ game turns up. You think you need your ‘A’ game, your ‘B’ game turns up. You can’t be there hoping that you find it or turn up Thursday morning hoping to find somebody else’s game.”

Harrington is bracing himself for a truly tough test, and he knows the USGA will be looking to identify the best player in the world. In that sense, it’s hard to look past Koepka, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm on current form.

Despite a scorecard yardage of 7,400 yards, McIlroy will be using the driver sparingly this week and relying mainly on fairway woods and long irons to plot his way around.

“It gives you room off the tee,” McIlroy said. “I think every shot gives you room. But then if you miss hit it, it’s very, very penal.

“You’ve got the fescue around the bunkers, you’ve got this Bermuda rough off the side of the fairways that is very clumpy and you can get some really, really bad lies. So you know it’s an unusual golf course in the way it’s laid out as well with five par-threes and three par-fives and the driveable par-four sixth hole.

“So you’ve got nine holes where you know more or less you’re going to be hitting either off the tee or off the fairway into the green.

“So for me, it’s like, can I get nine good tee shots away? If I can get nine good tee shots away and keep sixes off my card, I think that’s really the key to this place.”

California native Max Homa shot a course record, 10-under 61 around the course to win the PAC 12 Championship as an amateur a decade ago.

Unlike McIlroy, who did not see the course until Monday to avoid the burden of knowing all the trouble spots on terrain marked by a deep barranca, Homa knows how punishing LA Country Club can be. “Bogeys are OK,” he said. “I’m going to remind myself of that because I don’t do that so well. I’m going to do a better job of that this week. Bogeys are hard.

“It’s a hard golf course. You’re going to hit some good shots that go in some really weird spots, but if you keep hitting good shots, you’re going to make some birdies and make up some ground.”

Five-time Major winner Koepka sees similarities with Shinnecock Hills, where he won his second US Open,

“Everybody was bitching, complaining,” he said. “They were all so focused on the golf course they kind of forgot about what was going on, that they were there to play a major championship instead of, OK, the greens are pretty fast.”

