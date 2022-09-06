LIV rebels in fiery exchange with DP World Tour chief

Lee Westwood hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the LIV Golf Invitational - Boston last weekend. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

LIV rebels – including Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia – have questioned chief executive Keith Pelley ahead of this week’s DP World Tour’s flagship event at Wentworth.

A total of 18 players from the Saudi-funded series will play in this week’s BMW PGA Championship and have already made their presence felt.

LIV Golf chartered a plane to fly through the night from Boston to ensure that its golfers would be at the Wentworth clubhouse in time for what proved a tense AGM yesterday.

Westwood, García, Poulter and others all challenged Pelley to reveal details of “the strategic alliance” with the PGA Tour, as well as issues such as potential sanctions coming the LIV players’ way after the US circuit issued indefinite bans.

However, Pelley was able to protect himself with the court case that takes place in February, in which the renegades will seek to overturn the $100,000 fines and suspensions given out by the DP World Tour in June.

“KP batted well,” one Tour player said. “He stuck his ground and handled it with aplomb.” However, a LIV player had a different interpretation of the proceedings.

“We didn’t get in as many questions as we wanted and Keith just kept replying that, ‘We’re in the middle of an ongoing legal case, so I can’t give you an answer’,” the player explained. “He also said that the DP World Tour was a pathway to the PGA Tour, but wouldn’t say ‘feeder tour’. At least, his answers are down in writing now.”

Westwood declined to comment when asked for his opinion on the meeting.

