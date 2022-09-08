Ireland's Shane Lowry tees off on the fourth hole during Day One of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, England. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Ian Poulter, one of 18 LIV Golf players in the BMW PGA Championship, was greeted with a mixture of boos and cheers when he teed off at Wentworth.

Poulter received a similar reception on the first tee in the first round of the Open Championship at St Andrews in July.

DP World Tour members like Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible for the tournament after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed breakaway were temporarily stayed on appeal, with the full hearing set for February.

Rory McIlroy admitted on Wednesday that his relationship with a number of Ryder Cup team-mates has been significantly damaged by their defection to LIV Golf.

McIlroy said he found the presence of the LIV players at Wentworth "hard to stomach" and, when asked if his relationship with Poulter, Westwood and Garcia specifically could survive, added: "I wouldn't say I've got much of a relationship with them at the minute.

"They are here. They are playing the golf tournament. My opinion is they shouldn't be here, but again that's just my opinion.

"But if you're just talking about Ryder Cup, that's not the future of the Ryder Cup team. They've played in probably a combined 25, 30 Ryder Cups, whatever it is.

"The Hojgaards (Rasmus and Nicolai), Bobby Mac (Robert MacIntyre), whoever else is coming up. They are the future of the Ryder Cup team. That's what we should be thinking about and talking about."

Shane Lowry made a solid start to his bid for BMW glory with three birdies in his first 9 holes to lie four shots behind the clubhouse leader Matthew Jordan who carded a 65. McIlroy, meanwhile, is at one under after the turn having made birdies on 5 and 8 before dropping back with a bogey on 8.

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick made an excellent start to the first round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Playing alongside defending champion Billy Horschel and world number three Rory McIlroy, Fitzpatrick birdied the first two holes before dropping a shot on the third.

The 28-year-old immediately made amends with another birdie on the par-five fourth to move within one shot of early pace-setters Joakim Lagergren and Mathieu Pavon.

Horschel was alongside Fitzpatrick on two under thanks to an eagle on the fourth, but McIlroy had to settle for four opening pars.

McIlroy ended his run of pars with birdies on the fifth and sixth, but bogeyed the eighth after only being able to move his ball a few feet from heavy rough.

Persistent rain was making conditions more difficult but England's Matthew Jordan was having no issues as he carded five birdies in the space of six holes from the 11th.

That took Jordan, who was in the second group out at 6.50am, to six under par with the 17th and 18th, both par fives, to play.