LIV Golf London press conference with Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester and Charl Schwartzel

Stinger GC defends the team title this week at the LIV Golf London event at the Centurion Club. Led by individual winner Charl Schwartzel, Stinger GC captured the inaugural event in LIV Golf history at this same venue last year. The South African based team is comprised of Captain Louis Oosthuizen along with teammates Branden Grace, Dean Burmester and Schwartzel. Play begins Friday outside of London.