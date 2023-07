Rebel tour chiefs insist show must go on after deal with PGA and DP World Tour ends sport’s civil war

Cameron Smith plays his tee shot on the 7th hole during day one of LIV Golf - AndalucÌa at Real Club Valderrama

Almost 13 months have passed since the confirmation that a wind of change had swept through golf. In sleepy, leafy Hertfordshire, LIV Golf teed off against the backdrop of intense acrimony and serious doubts. ‘Golf, but louder’ was the chosen marketing slogan.