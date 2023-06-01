Leona set to pen another exciting chapter in her career

Cavan star begins hectic summer schedule backing KPMG’s Birdies for Books initiative

Leona Maguire already has an LPGA win and a record-setting Solheim Cup debut in the books but she’s hoping to add to her epic golfing tale this summer before bidding for the “sixth Major” when she returns home for the second staging of the €400,000 KMPG Women’s Irish Open from August 31 to September 3.

That will be the final counting event for KPMG’s new ‘Birdies for Books’ initiative, which will see one children’s book donated by KPMG to local communities near the Dromoland Castle area for every birdie recorded by Leona and subsequently by every player at this year’s Ladies European Tour event.

The KPMG Birdies for Books campaign, in partnership with Children’s Books Ireland, kicks off today as Leona tees off at the Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey, looking to move into top form ahead of a busy Major season.

She showed signs she’s close to her best when she reached the semi-finals of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play in Las Vegas on Sunday, but as a massive Harry Potter fan, she’s hoping to tap in to her inner Hermione Granger and produce some magic of her own over the next three months

KPMG expects to donate over €20,000 worth of children’s books to local schools in nearby Newmarket-on-Fergus and a number of DEIS schools in and around Dromoland Castle, Co Clare and Leona wants to do her bit in what is a massive year with Europe seeking a third successive Solheim Cup win in Spain from September 22-24.

Q You must be tired after your exertions in the LPGA Match-Play in Las Vegas. Were you happy with the week?

I got into New York in the early hours on Monday so it was a long week with a lot of golf but another productive week. I always enjoy matchplay and Shadow Creek is arguably one of the best courses we play all year. So it was a nice one to start back on after three weeks off.

Q You made quite a few birdies at Shadow Creek but from now until the KPMG Irish Women’s Open they add up to books for kids. What do you make of the KPMG Birdies for Books initiative?

KPMG had been involved in supporting children and books and they’ve all the book awards as well, and with Mum and Dad both being teachers and then my partnership with the Irish American Partnership, education has always been close to my heart. It’s a really nice initiative and an extra incentive for me to try and make as many birdies as I can to get as many schoolbooks as possible for the kids and for KPMG.

Q Were you a big reader as a kid yourself? Was it Harry Potter and Enid Blyton and the Famous Five like most Irish kids?

Yeah, all of them really. There have always been lots of books at home. Mum or Dad would have always got the books for us and then brought them into school afterwards when we were done. We were big Harry Potter fans and Lisa and me, being competitive, we were asking each other, ‘What page are you on?’ as we were racing our way through them. We would have been big, big readers growing up and there are still plenty of books at home.

I suppose Dad did have nearly every sports autobiography under the sun at home which was nice as well. I used to read a lot in college and I kind of got out of the habit of it a little bit. So it’s probably something I need to get back into a little bit more. But, yeah, I would have been big into Harry Potter and the mystery novels growing up. My favourite character was probably Hermione, we were definitely Gryffindor fans I think growing up anyway. I would have read all the books and seen all the movies and all the rest. Lisa’s been at me, so the next time she’s out in Orlando we need to pay a trip to Universal and actually go see the whole Harry Potter thing down there. I haven’t quite managed that yet in all the times I’ve been to Orlando. So that’s on the to-do list as well.

QAfter a few weeks off, you went back out to the US to Las Vegas to a very difficult course and got to the semi finals. Happy?

I played really solid golf and it was probably the best I’ve driven the ball in a while. It was something me and my coach Shane and caddie Dermot worked on when we were home for those two weeks. So that work we did at home really paid off. You had to drive the ball really well in Shadow Creek. The rough was thick and you really had to pick your spots around the golf course. Overall, I’m very happy.

It doesn’t take much for matches to go one way or another. Being three or four down against Jenny Shin in the group stages, it was a big comeback to dig deep and come out on top there. I obviously would have liked to have won the whole thing but I suppose if you’d offered me a semi-final at the start of the week, I would have taken it. It’s a lot of golf and it’s a big golf course on a hot week. But I ran out of steam a little bit on Sunday.

I was probably a bit tired and maybe hit a few loose shots that I might not have done in the rounds before but overall, pretty much all positives to take from the week.

QDoes that whet your appetite then for the Solheim Cup this year?

It’s the first time I’ve played matchplay since the Solheim but there weren’t really any crowds last week so it was a little bit of a different atmosphere. But it was great to see so many Europeans do so well. I think there were maybe five Europeans in the last eight so it was great to see such a good showing. It’s a long time until September but that’s still a good sign.

I got a couple of messages last week from the captain Suzann Pettersen as well, wishing me well and I’ve always liked matchplay. I think it brings out that competitive nature. Now it’s time to refocus and go again this week.

QThree of the women’s Majors are at great venues this year with the KPMG Women’s PGA next up at Baltusrol, the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach and the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath. Excited about those?

I’ve never been to Pebble Beach before so I’m really looking forward to it. It’s one of those bucket list places that people hope to go once in their lifetime and I’ll hopefully be lucky enough to play it seven or eight days in a row.

We grew up watching the lads on TV at a lot of these venues so it’s nice to actually go there and see those iconic holes and figure out the best way to play them. The common theme is they are all tough golf courses and you have to make sure that your game is in as sharp a place as possible before you get there.

“I don’t know anything about Baltusrol yet, to be honest, but I’ll find out on Monday when I get there for a practice round. I suppose a bit like Pebble, Dermot’s been there before as well for, I think it was, a PGA. They’ve made a few changes to the course, by all accounts, it’s a big beast of golf course, which usually is the case with the PGA event so we’ll have to bring the A game there, no doubt, in a few weeks.

I mean Dermot obviously worked with Shane for a long time and I’ve picked Paddy’s brains a few times and he’s given me some good insights, and chatted to G-Mac a little bit as well about Pebble, we practice at the same club in Orlando so he had a few insights. It was there that he won in 2010 so he had a few insights and I know Ken, his caddy, and Dermot are good friends so they definitely had a few notes to compare as well.

QMany players read self-help books but you have a psychology degree. Do you look into that?

It’s a whole mix of everything. I’ve never consistently worked with sports psychologists. I have my degree but I’m no expert in it. A lot of my confidence comes from knowing that I’m as prepared as I possibly can be going into every single event. I’ve read bits and pieces. I’ve talked to different people. I’ve picked Paul McGinley’s brains. I’ve picked Padraig Harrington’s brains, generally asking questions whenever and wherever I can. I think you just pile it all together and pick which bits suit at what particular moment in time. That’s the thing about golf, and psychology in general, you’ve just got to figure out what works best for you. I don’t think there’s any clear cut way of doing it.

QHow is your game looking for the summer?

I’m trying to make improvements all the time, my driving was something that we’ve put particular attention onto recently, getting the accuracy of that up, and I drove the ball really well last week so yeah, keep working on that all the time. I had three top 10s early in the season, which is nice, and hopefully I can build on that now coming into this really busy stretch.

QThe men say the Irish Open is the fifth Major. Is the Women’s Irish Open the sixth Major for you?

Absolutely. I really enjoyed last year at Dromoland and I think this year they’re trying to make it bigger and better. We have slightly better dates this year, which is nice, right after the Northern Ireland event so it fits really well and if we get as nice weather as we got last year it will be fantastic. I think the biggest thing was the crowds and the support I had last year. That was unbelievable. To play in front of home fans, it’s a nice way to cap off a busy and exciting summer.