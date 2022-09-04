Leona Maguire’s Dana Open challenge fades on final day but closing 69 secures another top-10 finish on LPGA

Leona Maguire of Ireland hits her drive on the ninth hole during the final round of the Dana Open presented by Marathon at Highland Meadows Golf Club on September 04, 2022 in Sylvania, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Leona Maguire double-bogeyed the first and had to settle for her sixth LPGA top-10 finish of the season in the Dana Open in showery conditions at Highland Meadows in Ohio.

Tied fourth, just three shots off the lead starting the day, she battled back in typical fashion with five birdies against just one bogey, but a two-under 69 left her tied 10th on 13-under par.

The Co Cavan star (27) finished five shots behind Mexico's Gaby Lopez, whose 63 gave her a one-shot win over Meghan Kang on 18-under par.



