Leona Maguire crashes out of LPGA Match-Play after final hole defeat to Christina Kim

Leona Maguire could not take advantage of Jennifer Kupcho’s defeat as she fell to Christina Kim’s final-hole birdie and crashed out of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play in Las Vegas.

After following a win over Ally Ewing with a halved match with Kupcho in her first two round-robin matches at Shadow Creek, the Co Cavan star was tied for the group lead with Kupcho heading into the final round of matches.

Looking to defeat three-time Solheim Cup star Kim to keep alive her chances progressing to the last 16, things were looking good when Ewing won three of the last four holes to beat Kupcho 1-up.

Maguire needed only a halved match with Kim to progress to the knockout stages.

But she lost a tight encounter 1-up when Kim rolled in a 12 footer for birdie at the last, ensuring that Ewing topped the group with 2 points to earn a last-16 clash with Jenny Coleman today.

It was a tough blow for Maguire, who was 2-up after four holes but then lost five of the next 10 to find herself 2-down with four to play.

She won the 17th with a birdie two to get back to 1-down, but while she hit a great third to eight feet below the hole at the par-five 18th, Kim knocked in her 12 footer to clinch her lone win from three matches and ensure Ewing topped the group.

It was an opportunity missed for Maguire to take another big American Solheim Cup scalp.

Four Europeans made it through to the last 16 with Bronte Law taking three American scalps to set up a round of 16 clash with Danielle Kang.

Mel Reid now faces Minjee Lee, Anna Nordqvist takes on Ariya Jutanugarn, and Sophia Popov taking on Inbee Park.

In the remaining matches, Korea’s Jenny Shin faces compatriot Eun-Hee Ji, Brittany Altomare meets China’s Shanshan Feng and ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit takes on Japan’s Nasa Hataoka.

Meanwhile, Banbridge’s Olivia Mehaffey opened with a four-over 77 on her professional debut in the Symetra Tour’s Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship in Florida.

The former Arizona State star made two birdies, two bogeys and two double-bogey sixes to share 74th place, a shot outside the projected cut line as Samantha Wagner shot 69 to lead by one stroke.

In the weather-delayed KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Darren Clarke shot a two-under 68 to move up to 24th in three-over.

The Dungannon man was tied 24th, 10 shots behind Canada’s Mike Weir, who shot 65 to lead by four shots in the clubhouse from Rocco Mediate (69), US Ryder Cup skipper Steve Stricker (68) and Germany’s Alex Cejka (70) on seven-under.

Paul McGinley also had a good day, finishing with two birdies to shot 69 that left him just inside the cut line on seven-over with 18 players still to complete their second rounds when play was suspended due to darkness.