Ireland's Leona Maguire in action during the final round of the LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony Golf & Country Club in Fort Myers, Florida. Photo: Douglas P DeFelice/Getty Images

Leona Maguire has won her first ever LPGA Tour title with victory in the Drive On Championship in Fort Myers, Florida.

In doing so, the 27-year-old Cavan native became the first Irish female golfer to win a LPGA Tour title.

She closed out victory – her first since joining the Tour in 2018 - after a brilliant six-under final round of 66 to win by three shots and finish the tournament on -19.

Her final round at the Crown Colony Golf & Country Club produced six birdies as she kept her nerve to claim the biggest payday of her professional career to date.

"I've a lot of people to thank and it's been a long road, so I'm relieved," she said.

"I did a lot of hard work in the off season and I got there in the end.

"It's huge for Irish golf. Hopefully there's a lot of people watching at home and lots of kids wanting to get there."

Victory netted Leona a first prize of $250,000 and she laid the basis of her win with birdies at the 7th, 8th, 10th and 11th holes to ease clear of the field.

After Leona’s exploits in the Solheim Cup last year, when she won 4.5 points out of 5, this success is another step up in the Cavan girl’s career.

Her next target will be to do what Paul McGinley has predicted she will do – and win one of the five Women’s Majors this year.