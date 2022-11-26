Leona Maguire two off the lead heading into final round of Open de Espana

Leona Maguire in action at the Spanish Open

Ireland’s Leona Maguire shot a three-under-par 70 on Saturday to sit two shots off the lead heading into the final day of the Open de Espana.

Maguire picked up four birdies, including three on the back nine, at the Alferini Golf Club on the Costa del Sol to end the day in a tie for second place on 12 under.

Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux led the way on 14 under after a six-under-par 67.

Caroline Hedwall of Sweden and Spanish amateur Cayetana Fernandez were also on 12 under.

England’s Cara Gainer was three shots further back on nine under after a one-under-par 72 with compatriot Alice Hewson seven under.