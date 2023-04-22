Leona Maguire storms home to dip under cut line at Chevron: ‘Sometimes you just need a little spark.. I never give up’

Leona Maguire insisted her never-say-die attitude was key after she produced a sensational back nine comeback to move inside the cut line and keep her hopes alive in the Chevron Championship in Texas last night.

Tied for 98th overnight after opening with a four-over 76 in the first women’s Major of the season, the Co Cavan battler (28) stormed home in four-under 32 to card a second-round 69.

The round left her inside the top 70 and ties on one-over par at The Club at Carlton Woods, tied for 58th when play was suspended overnight.

The world number 15 looked in big trouble when she followed an early birdie at the 13th (her fourth) with back-to-back bogeys at the 14th and 15th.

At five-over-par, she was tied for 112th with eight holes to play but fought back brilliantly with birdies at the third, fourth, sixth and eighth.

“I mean yesterday was a bit of a struggle,” Leona said after a two-hour delay to her second-round tee time due to heavy overnight rain.

“Finished badly, which was kind of frustrating, so I did have a bit of a hole to dig myself out of today, but I was really patient, which you have to do in majors.

“I holed a big putt across the green on three for birdie and sometimes all you need - a little spark.

“Momentum went the other way and I played very nicely on the back nine and picked up a few birdies and hopefully got some good momentum going into the weekend.”

She was nine shots behind Korea’s A Lim Kim, who shot 65 to lead on eight under, but just five shots outside the top 10.

“I mean, it's a major; you never know what happens,” she said after a round played with preferred lies. “You're just trying to get to the weekend and try and give yourself a chance.

“It's all pretty bunched right now. It doesn't take much to move up the leaderboard. I never give up in general. So you have to always just keep trying, no matter how far away it is.

“Dermot kept me going and kept me positive out there as well, which always helps. I just tried to give myself chances. And thankfully, I took them.”

Stephanie Meadow was four-over for the tournament and one-under for the day with three holes left when play was suspended overnight.

After slipping to seven-over with a double-bogey at the 15th, she birdied the 18th, third and fourth to get within three shots of the projected cut with three holes to play.

Kim was one shot clear of Meghan Kang and Lilia Vu on eight-under when play was suspended with 10 groups forced to return to the course today to finish.1

Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, who shot 67, and Nelly Korda, who shot 70, were tied fourth on six-undeR.