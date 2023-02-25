Leona Maguire slips down the field in Thailand

Leona Maguire endured a frustrating back nine to kiss her victory hopes goodbye in the Honda LPGA Thailand.

The world number 11 went into the third round just three strokes behind Thai debutant Natthakritta Vontaveelap at Siam Country Club Pattaya's Old Course.

But after playing her first ten holes in four-under thanks to birdies at the first, fifth, eighth and 10th, the County Cavan star dropped five shots in her next seven holes before closing with a birdie for a level par 72.

She's tied for 20th on nine-under, 11 shots behind Vontaveelap, who fired a bogey-free, eight-under 64 to lead by four shots from Thai compatriot Atthaya Thitikul on 20-under par.

"I'm excited," Vontaveelap said of having the chance to win on home soil on her LPGA debut. "Having pressure? Yes. I will take that as something to fight against in the game. For today's game, it was as planned."

Vontaveelap got off to the perfect start with an eagle at the first, birdied the sixth, seventh and 10th, then completed a sensational performance with birdies at the last three holes.

It was very different for Maguire, who bogeyed the 11th, 13th, 14th, 16th and 17th before making birdie at the par-five 18th.