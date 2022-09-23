Leona Maguire slips back into Women’s Irish Open pack after disappointing second round of 75

Leona Maguire of Ireland watches her second shot on the 12th fairway during round two of the KPMG Women's Irish Open Golf Championship at Dromoland Castle in Clare. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Leona Maguire’s hopes of a dream win in the KPMG Women’s Irish Open suffered a major reverse when she carded a three-over 75 to slip eight shots off the pace at Dromoland Castle.

The world number 18 made seven birdies in an opening 67 to lie just two shots off the lead.

But she failed to back it up in the second round at the picturesque Co Clare parkland today when she mixed two birdies with five bogeys to slip back into the pack on two-under.

Denmark’s Smilla Tarning Soenderby made eight birdies and big-hitting Spanish veteran Carmen Alonso mixed an eagle with six birdies in matching seven-under 65s to top the early leaderboard on 10-under par.

They lead by a shot in the clubhouse from Dutch Solheim Cup star Anne Van Dam, another big hitter, who followed her opening 67 and with a 68.

Maguire went off in cool early conditions and after dropping an early shot at the downhill, par-three 13th, she birdied the driveable 15th and got up and down from short of the par-five 18th for another birdie to turn in one-under.

She had an eight-footer for another birdie at the first, her 10th, but that slipped by the hole and as light drizzle fell on the course, she proceeded to bogey the next four holes.

Having pushed her drive at the second, she was unfortunate it ricocheted into the trees and after chipping out, she came up short of the green in three and had to work hard for bogey.

She then pulled her tee shot into a poor lie in a bunker at the 131-yard third and did well to chip and bogey for bogey after he recovery shot through the green and down a bank.

She dropped another shot at the 415-yard fourth, where she came up a club short with her approach and three-putted from around 50 feet, knocking her difficult approach putt some six feet past.

Read More

Another shot went at the 403-yard fifth, where she came up short left of the green in two and failed to get up and down for par.

She had a chance to get a shot back at the 459-yard, par-five sixth but missed from 12 feet for birdie and parred her way home from there, two putting for par from outside 20 feet on the last three greens.

She declined to speak to the media after her round, but Alonso was more than happy to speak about her 65, which featured an eagle three from 25 feet at the 18th (her ninth).

“What can I say, I’m very happy with the round and really happy with my caddie because she saw the lines today,” joked the Madrid native (38), who is seeking her maiden LET win on a course where the tees were pushed up for the second day running to leave the top professionals in Europe to tackle a course reduced to just 6,115 yards with preferred lies in place.

“Today was a little bit tough because it was raining sometimes, but we’re in September in Ireland, happy to be here, sometimes it’s sunny… perfect.

“I really like the course. I can reach the par fives, I’m hitting long, and the putter is doing well so let’s see what is going to happen over the next two days.”

Former Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew shot a one-over 73 to sit a shot outside the projected cut line on one-over with Irish amateur Marina Joyce Moreno (16) on six-over after a 76.

Knock’s Katie Poots shot 76 to finish on nine-over with her amateur teammates Aideen Walsh (one-under), Rebekah Gardener (two-over), Kate Lanigan (three-over), Olivia Costello (seven-over) and professional Victoria Craig (eight-over) among the afternoon starters.