Leona Maguire shows her battling qualities to clinch top 30 finish in Chevron

Leona Maguire showed all her fighting qualities when she turned a possible missed cut into a top 30 finish in the Chevron Championship in Texas.

The world number 15 was five-over par with just seven holes of Friday’s second round to go but rallied to shoot 69 and make the cut on the mark in the opening women’s Major of the season.

The Co Cavan star (28) followed bogey-free, two-under 70 in Saturday's third round with a closing 73 at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands last night.

She was tied 24th in the clubhouse on level after sandwiching birdies at the fifth and eighth between bogeys at the fourth, 11th and 16th.