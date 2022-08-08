Leona Maguire secures best Major finish but missed putts prove expensive

Leona Maguire clinched her career-best finish in a Major but was left to rue the putts that got away in the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield.

The Cavan star closed with a best of the day, bogey-free, five-under 66 to finish tied-fourth on seven-under-par, just three shots outside a play-off that saw South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai (33) beat South Korea’s In Gee Chun with a par four on the fourth extra hole.

While she was 12 shots behind leader Buhai overnight and six behind the South African when she finished, Maguire was left to wonder what might have been had she produced her best stuff on the greens.

She birdied at the fourth and eagled the fifth, then birdied the 11th and 13th to get within six shots of the leader on seven-under. But she missed birdie chances from eight feet at the 14th and 15th, then failed to take advantage of the reachable, par-five 17th.

“It would have been nice to get to 10 (under),” said Maguire (right), who averaged 30.75 putts per round. “I kind of had 10 in my head. But there’s a lot of golf to be played out there either way. It’s definitely a top-10 and my best British Open so far, and a really, really solid week.

“Drove it as well as I’ve probably driven it in a while. If I had had my week on the greens, things could have been a lot different.”

Pleased with her performance, she said: “Overall, bogey-free, five-under in the last round of a Major, I think these conditions were possibly the toughest of the four days. It was windy from the get-go. So that was kind of the potential I knew was in there all week, and nice to sort of finish it off today.

“It’s always nice to finish strong in the last round of a Major, bogey-free. I felt like I kept it out of the fairway bunkers this week and didn’t hit it in a single fairway bunker.”

As it turned out, 10-under would have been worth a play-off as Buhai, who was five clear overnight and three ahead with five holes to go, ran up a triple-bogey seven at the 14th and carded a 75 to Chun’s 70 to leave them a shot clear of Japan’s Hinako Shibuno.

They played the 18th four times in sudden-death, going par-bogey-par before Chun drove into a fairway bunker and failed to make par from 12 feet as Buhai played a stunning greenside bunker shot to tap distance.

On the DP World Tour, Paul Dunne (29) clinched his best finish for more than three years when he tied for 20th behind England’s Callum Shinkwin in the Cazoo Open at Celtic Manor.

While he closed with a two-over 73 and even had to take off his shirt and shoes to play a recovery from the edge of a lake at the third, he finished on one-over-par as Shinkwin (29) closed with a one-under 70 to win his second DP World Tour title by four shots from Frenchman Julien Guerrier on 12-under as Niall Kearney tied for 59th on 10-over after a 73.

At the Vierumäki Finnish Challenge, Kinsale’s John Murphy (24) carded a two-under 70 to tie for third on 20-under par, six shots behind Germany’s Velten Meyer.

It was a second successive third-place finish for Murphy, who moved up 19 spots to 28th in the Road to Road Mallorca rankings with the top 20 winning DP World Tour cards.