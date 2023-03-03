Leona Maguire remains six back in rain-delayed Singapore

Leona Maguire looks on from the second hole during Day Two of the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

Leona Maguire shot a second successive 70 in the rain-delayed $1.8 million HSBC Women's World Championship to remain six shots off the lead in Singapore.

But the Co Cavan star now has more work to do to challenge the leaders after falling from tied 14th to 21st at Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong Course, where Danielle Kang overcame a four-hour rain delay and carded a bogey-free, nine-under 63 to snatch the halfway lead on 10-under par.

"I actually don't mind weather delays that much because I feel I just have time to chill; I feel less rushed," said Kang, who leads by one stroke from Allisen Corpuz (65), South Korea's Hyo Joo Kim (67) and overnight leader Elizabeth Szokol (71) in the race for a $270,000 pay day.

"But my caddie was really helpful in the rain. I told him he had magic towels. I don't know what was happening, but the grip was fully soaked when it went in the bag, and every time he handed me the club, it was completely dry. So it was pretty incredible."

World number 11 Maguire got off to an excellent start and birdied the first, fifth, sixth and eighth to move to six under.

But she would bogey the ninth and 10th, then follow a birdie four at the 16th with a closing bogey five to finish on four-under.

Kang hit all 14 fairways and missed just two greens as she made ninth birdies, going to the turn in five-under 31 before picking up four shots on the back nine - three in a row from the 12th, followed by another at the 16th.

"I stayed really patient," Kang added. "I tried to stay focused on the shot that I was hitting, more so than where I was standing with the score.

"I was just trying to really stay in the present and focus on what was in front of me, whether it was walking through the mud or whether it was sitting there, waiting for the weather delay. I wasn't really trying to get ahead of myself, and I think I did a really good job."

AIG Women's Open champion Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa, Sweden's Linn Grant and former world number one Nelly Korda are tied for fifth, just two shots off the pace on eight-under.

Japanese trio Nasa Hataoka, Ayaka Furue and Yuka Saso rounded out the top-10 on seven-under alongside Georgia Hall and South Korea's Jin Young Ko.