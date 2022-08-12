Leona Maguire one back after magical putting day at Galgorm Castle

Leona Maguire during the first round of the ISPS Handa World Invitational. Photo: Getty Images

Leona Maguire produced some putting magic and birdied her last three holes to open with a five-under 68 to lie just a shot off the pace in the tri-sanctioned ISPS Handa World Invitational at sun-baked Galgorm Castle.

The Cavan star closed with a 66 on Sunday to tie for fourth despite not putting well in the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield.

But while she struggled off the tee yesterday, hitting her opening drive out of bounds, she had just 23 putts as she mixed four bogeys with seven birdies and an eagle-three.

“It’s never ideal when you hit your first tee-shot out of bounds, but I’ve done well,” said Maguire, who is tied for second with American Lauren Coughlin, Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen and England’s Georgia Hall, just one shot behind American Amanda Doherty, who birdied all five par-fives in a six-under 67 at Galgorm Castle.

“I didn’t hit the ball particularly well today off the tee. But I putted really nice to keep myself in there. Always nice to finish with three birdies in the end.”

After starting with a bogey six, Maguire rolled in a nine-footer for par at the second, then went eagle-birdie-birdie from the third.

Uncomfortable off the tee, she bogeyed the sixth, eighth and 12th but birdied the ninth and 13th before holing length putts on the last three greens.

While Olivia Mehaffey and Stephanie Meadow are struggling to miss the cut after respective round of 75 and 76 at Massereene, Maguire is looking to challenge for her second LPGA win.

“If I had the putted on Sunday like I putted today, it would have been a bit of a different story,” she said of her closing 66 at Muirfield. “If I can take the ball striking from last week and add it to the putting today, we will be pretty happy.”

In the DP World Tour event, Kinsale’s John Murphy birdied three of his last six holes to post a three-under 67 at Galgorm Castle as David Carey shot a three-under 67 at Massereene to share 16th place, six strokes behind Ewen Ferguson.

The Scot made two eagles and five birdies in a course-record nine-under 61 at Galgorm Castle to lead by four shots from Spain’s Borja Virto, Sweden’s Felix Palson and England’s Richard Bland.

Paul Dunne, who had his best result for three years when he tied for 20th in the Cazoo Open last week, birdied three of his last five holes at Galgorm Castle to share 23rd after a two-under 68.

At the opening FedEx Cup Playoff event in Memphis, South Korea’s Si Woo Kim holed a 168-yard approach for an eagle two at the 18th to open with an eight-under 62 and share the early lead in the FedEx St. Jude Championship with JJ Spaun, two clear of JT Poston and Tony Finau.

In Denmark, James Sugrue and Robin Dawson shot three-under 69s to lie tied 14th in the Frederikshavn Challenge, four off the pace, with Rowan Lester 87th after a 74.

ISPS Handa World Invitational,

Live, Sky Sports, 1.0pm

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational,

Live, Sky Sports, 6.0pm