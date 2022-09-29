Leona Maguire misses LPGA Tour start in Texas after passport delay in South Korea

Leona Maguire was forced to miss this week’s LPGA Tour start in Texas after her passport remained in the South Korean embassy.

The world number 18 had hoped to jet out to Dallas on Tuesday following her tie for fourth in the KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle on Sunday.

But having visited the Korean embassy last week to get her papers in order for the LPGA’s $2 million BMW Ladies Championship from October 20-23, she was unable to get her passport back in time to fly back to the US.

“I have a flight to Dallas on Tuesday if the Korean embassy releases my passport so we will wait and see on that,” Maguire said in Co Clare on Sunday.

“We have six events left on the LPGA schedule with a trip to Korea so hopefully I can finish strong with two events in Florida.”

A spokesman for the Co Cavan star confirmed her passport had not arrived and she was taking the week off.

Maguire misses this week’s $1.7 million Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America at Old American Golf Club in The Colony near Dallas, where Stephanie Meadow is one of the later starters.

The Ballyconnell star will play the LET’s Aramco Team Series at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in New York from October 13-15 before playing the Korean event.

She then skips the TOTO Japan Classic and returns for the season-ending $2 million Pelican Women’s Championship (November 10-13) and the $7 million CME Group Tour Championship (November 17-20).