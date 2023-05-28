Leona Maguire marches on to semi-final of LPGA Match Play

Solheim Cup star Leona Maguire is closing in on more matchplay success after reaching the last four of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play.

The Irish golfer, who won four and halved one of her five matches at Europe’s 2021 cup victory in Ohio, booked her semi-final spot with a 3&2 victory over Lindsey Weaver-Wright in Las Vegas.

After losing two of the first three holes, Maguire won five of the next six and never relinquished her advantage over the last remaining American hope.

She had earlier blitzed Perrine Delacour in the last 16 having reached the turn all square.

Maguire will meet Japan’s Ayaka Furue in the last four on Sunday, last year’s runner-up celebrating her 23rd birthday by beating France’s Celine Boutier 2&1 having not been ahead until the 16th.

In the other semi-final, Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn – who beat Spain’s Carlota Ciganda 3&2 – will face Linn Grant of Sweden.