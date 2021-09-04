Leona Maguire makes perfect start at Solheim Cup with impressive foursomes win over star American pairing

Europe's Leona Maguire watches her tee shot on the ninth hole during the foursome matches at the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio).

Leona Maguire made a dream Solheim Cup debut as she partnered Mel Reid to a one-hole win over star US pairing Nelly and Jessica Korda as Europe raced into a 3.5-0.5 lead after the foursomes.

The Co Cavan star (26) was a rock for Reid, cleaning up everything on the greens, as they won the fourth and sixth in par to go 2-up against the world No 1 and her sister Jessica.

Europe had chances to extend their lead to three holes but didn't take them and while Maguire almost holed a bunker shot to win the 12th but hit the pin, the Americans fought back.

Jessica Korda chipped in for birdie at the 13th to reduce their lead to just one hole, but they couldn't find a late birdie and Maguire was very steady on all the testing par putts she faced over the closing holes.

"Yeah, I couldn't have asked for a better start to my Solheim career," Maguire said after holing a two and a half footer for par and victory at the 18th. "Very lucky to have Mel alongside me. I think everybody had written us off today, and we just sort of took that in our stride and wanted to be as relentless and fearless as possible, and I feel like we did that."

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist and Finnish rookie beat Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst 1-up in the top match before Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall came from two down with two to play to halve with Ally Ewing and Meghan Kang .

Europe then completed a hugely important morning when Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen came back from two down with four to play to beat Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare 1 up with birdies at the 15th, 16th and 18th.

Reid was impressed with Maguire's performance and thrilled to beat the Kordas with Nelly the world No 1 and Jessica ranked 18th,

"Obviously it was their strongest pairing," Reid said. "They're good friends of mine. Obviously not this week, but they're just really nice girls to play against as well, and full credit to them on home soil. It is tough for them; they're expected to win.

"And honestly I could not be more impressed with this girl here. I said to her, we hadn't really spoken before this week, that's kind of what Solheim is about. I said, Listen, if you start booking practice rounds with me after this I've done my job. She says, Maybe, maybe not.

"This girl honestly, she's some player, and just really, really proud of the way she handled herself and she's a very, very impressive girl, so it was an honour honestly to play with her in the first match."

Jessica Korda said: "We couldn't get into a rhythm at the start. It's a tough golf course, and I think you can see that playing it. Not a lot of birdies to have. We just couldn't get into a groove. It's just tough, but we came back and gave it our best.

"But Leona made everything coming in, and it's tough to kind of do anything when they make no mistakes. I don't even think they made like a team bogey."

Reid added: "The Kordas obviously know each other's games well. They're really good mates and sisters obviously. Listen, they're probably one of the strongest pairings. We knew we were going to have to play well.

"I think we were 1- or 2-under in foursomes format and, and I am just really impressed with Leona honestly, that we didn't know each other during the week. I think she's starting to like me, which is obviously very good.

"Feel a bit comfortable with me, I could not have been more impressed. I mean, she is some player, and for her first Solheim Cup just really, really impressive honestly. Really it was a true honour to really play our first match with her.

"Honestly we should have - it's obviously hindsight, but we could have easily been 5-up going through kind of the 11th tee. I think the 11th was a turning point. I hit a great chip there; Leona hit a fantastic bunker shot on 12.

"It wasn't ideal; I put her there. I just said to her, Listen, let's just keep making pars. If they make birdies, then whatever. We're going to have a few chances. So yeah, and we just -- that's what we did. "We just didn't really make many mistakes. That's hard to play against in foursomes.

"Leona is one of the best green readers I've ever seen, so I was like, Listen, mate, you come in, because I'm a bit of a streaky putter and it just gives me a little bit of confidence when she's reading them.

"I probably over-read them a little bit, if I'm honest. I just felt like I didn't really hole anything, but these greens are so hard to read. You've got double breakers everywhere. They're really, really quick downhill, a little bit slow uphill. They're pure as hell, but they're very difficult to read, so it was nice to have that as an asset from her."

Afternoon fourballs:



Nelly Korda & Ally Ewing v Nanna Koerstz Madsen & Madelene Sagstrom

Jennifer Kupcho & Lizette Salas v Carlota Ciganda & Sophia Popov;

Lexi Thompson & Mina Harigae v Anna Nordqvist & Matilda Castren;

Yealimi Noh & Brittany Altomare v Georgia Hall & Leona Maguire.