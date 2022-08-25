Leona Maguire looks set to tee it up at Women’s Irish Open

Leona Maguire appears set to play the KPMG Women's Irish Open after all but it remains to be seen if it will cost sponsors and organisers.

While the Co Cavan star's management company indicated yesterday it would have more news today on the world number 16's participation at Dromoland Castle from September 22-25, media reports suggest "intense negotiations" between the Solheim Cup star's management and the organisers are set to come to a positive conclusion with an official announcement tomorrow.

The tournament is returning to the Ladies European Tour schedule after a 10-year absence but while Olivia Mehaffey and several up and coming Irish amateurs are set to compete, Maguire has yet to make any comment on her commitment to an event that would be severely compromised by her non-participation.

The €400,000 Co Clare event clashes with the $2.3 million PGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, making it difficult for Stephanie Meadow to commit as she's 66th in the Race to CME Globe standings with only the top 60 making the season-ending $7m CME Group Tour Championship in Florida from November 17-20 where the winner takes home €2 million.

Maguire is certain to make it to the season-ending finale as she's 13th in the list having racked up one win, five top-10s and $1,169,531 in tournament earnings so far this season.

While KMPG, who are one of Maguire's sponsors, came in late in the day to sponsor the Women's Irish Open for the next three years, getting the Ballyconnell star on board from year one is key for Dromoland Castle, who are the biggest investors in the event after the Irish goverment, which is understood to be investing close to €500,000.

Meanwhile, French asset management company Amundi, announced an "exclusive premium partnership" as the "sole investment partner" with the KPMG Women's Irish Open with four players they sponsor - French pair Camille Chevalier and Lucie Malchirand, Germany's Karolin Lampert and Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes - added to the field.