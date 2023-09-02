Leona Maguire leaves mountain to climb as she falls off the pace at Irish Open

Leona Maguire is praying her A-game turns up in the final round after a closing bogey six left herself eight shots behind leader Ann Van Dam in the KPMG Women's Irish Open at a sun-kissed Dromoland Castle.

The world number 17 and tournament favourite went into the third round six shots off the pace.

But while she mixed some early par saves with birdies at the seventh, 11th, 15th and 16th to keep pace with the leaders, she took four to get down from 100 yards at the par-five 18th and dropped a shot.

It all added up to a second successive, three-under 69 that left the Co Cavan star tied for 15th on seven-under.

With big-hitting Dutch star Van Dam firing a six-under 66 for a three-shot lead over Sweden's Lisa Pettersson on 15-under as she bids for her first win since 2019, home favourite Maguire needs to shoot the lights out on Sunday to have a chance.

"I didn't have my A-game at all today," a disappointed Maguire said after missing a four-footer for par at the last.

"I made a lot of good saves, a lot of good up-and-downs to keep me in it. It's just one of those weeks. It's all just been a bit off this week.

"I hung in as well as I can. I'll just try and go a bit better tomorrow… I'm trying my best here, so I'll give it one more day."

Her problem is not just that she likely needs a round in the low sixties to have a chance, but also the number of players ahead of her.

"It doesn't take much for it to go one way or another," she said. "I think you have to take your chances where you get them and give yourself a few more chances. So I have one more day to do that tomorrow."

She certainly won't lack support with large crowds expected at the Co Clare venue.

"Yeah, it was great," she said of the large galleries lining the fairways. "It seemed like from the sixth or seventh hole onwards, it built as the day went on, which was great.

"Nice to see so many people out enjoying women's golf and experiencing it for themselves."

Banbridge's Olivia Mehaffey is the next best of the Irish, tied for 30th on four-under after a 72.

At 63rd in the Race to the Costa del Sol rankings, the former Curtis Cup star is close to securing a top-70 end-of-season ranking that would give her full playing rights for 2024.

She has publicly spoken about her mental health challenges and while she played the last four holes in a disappointing one-over, she's hoping to build her confidence in the final round and finish the season strongly.

"I'm not putting any pressure on myself," Mehaffey said. "I need to finish in a certain place tomorrow to do that. So I think I just really want to work my way up the leaderboard tomorrow.

"There's a reshuffle happening next week. So I think I'm going to get into pretty much everything for the rest of the year. So that's nice as well.

"It's not like after this week, I am only going to play two more events. I have a pretty full schedule until November."

She added: "I think confidence is probably the biggest thing for me. I feel like I lost a lot of confidence. I think gaining confidence for the rest of the season is probably the biggest thing from this."

AIG Irish Close champion Sara Byrne from Douglas shot 72 and Kirkistown Castle's Beth Coulter a 69 to share 42nd on two-under with Hermitage's Kate Lanigan tied 51st on one-under after finishing with four birdies for a 74.

Elm Park teenager Emma Fleming is tied 68th on five-over after a 76.