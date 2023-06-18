Leona Maguire just two off the pace as she chases second LPGA title

Leona Maguire of Ireland walks off the ninth green during the third round

Leona Maguire confessed she will need to “go low” if she’s to capture her second LPGA title at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan today.

The Co Cavan star made five birdies in a three-under 69 to share fifth place on 13-under par at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids.

She’s two shots behind South Korea’s Amy Yang who carded a 67 to lead by a shot from South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai (66), China’s Xiyu Lin (66) and overnight leader Ayaka Furue of Japan (66).

“I played solid today,” Maguire said after making birdie at the 18th in an event where she has finished second for the past two years.

“Didn’t quite take advantage of the par-fives as well I did as yesterday, so need to do that a little bit better tomorrow and try to make as many birdies as I can.”

She added: “Drove it quite nicely again today and obviously nice to make the up and down on 17. That was really nice. Thought it was in. That one didn't to go in, but always nice to finish with a birdie on 18 to sort of bring a little bit of momentum into tomorrow.

“I felt like the greens were a little bit slower today so I left a few putts just sitting on the edge. Pace wasn't just quite there.

“Yeah, go out a little bit earlier tomorrow I guess, greens will be a tiny bit fresher, and just try and get a few ones rolling nice early.”

After finishing solo second in 2021 and tied second with Nelly Korda after losing a three-way playoff to Jennifer Kupcho last year, she knows she may need something special today.

“I mean, I've done it both ways,”she said. “I've been up in the lead. I've come from behind last year. I've been in both situations. I think it's going to take a low one tomorrow. “I won't be looking at any leaderboards. Just try and go as low as I possibly can and see if it's good enough at the end of the day.”

On the Ladies European Tour, Olivia Mehaffey shot a one-over 73 in the third round of the Amundi German Masters to go into the final round tied for fifth on eight-under.

She’s five strokes behind England’s Cara Gainer (68) and the Czech Republic’s Kristyna Napoleaova (69) who lead by two strokes on 13-under par from India’s Diksha Dagar (67) and by four strokes from Sweden’s Johanna Gustavsson (74).

Mehaffey, who is bidding to become the first Irish winner on the Ladies European Tour, is tied for fifth with Italy’s Virginia Elena Carta (69) and England’s Meghan MacLaren (71).