Leona Maguire just two behind after bogey free 67 in Thailand

Leona Maguire produced a superb bogey-free five under 67 to lie just two shots off the pace in the Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club.

Leona Maguire produced a superb bogey-free five under 67 to lie just two shots off the pace in the Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club.

The world number 11 birdied the seventh, ninth, 10th, 15th and 18th at the Pattaya Old Course to sit in an eight way tie for ninth.

The Co Cavan star missed seven greens but has just 25 putts as Japan's Nasa Hataoka, American Jennifer Koepka, China's Xiyu Lin, Thailand's Jaravee Boonchant and Sweden's Anna Nordqvist shot seven-under 65s to lead by a shot from Sweden's Maja Stark, Korea's Jenny Shin and American Liliana Vu.

"Amazing obviously," said home favourite Boonchant. "I'm very happy with how I played today. I like how I hit my shot and how I give myself an opportunity to make birdie putts, to have a birdie putt, so I'm pretty happy with like the plan today.

"I think my putter really helped me today. There is a lot of putts that I didn't even expect it to go in, like the last one, and I'm very grateful for my putter right now."

World number one Lydia Ko opened with a four-under 68 to share 17th.

Meanwhile, The Irish Challenge will return to one of Ireland's finest and oldest estates when the next generation of golfing stars visit Headfort Golf Club from July 27-30.

Headfort Golf Club successfully hosted the Irish Challenge in 2019 as Spaniard Emilio Cuartero Blanco secured his maiden victory in a play-off, and the European Challenge Tour has selected the magnificent parkland layout to host once again this year.

The Championship Course, designed by Ryder Cup hero Christy O'Connor Jr, takes full advantage of Ireland's natural beauty and is renowned for its majestic native trees and natural undulations.

In memory of one of Irish golf's most popular and sadly missed characters, the Christy O'Connor Jr Memorial Trophy was introduced in 2016, and will be awarded to the highest placed Irish player at the end of the week. This player will also receive an invitation to the 2024 Horizon Irish Open.

“It’s always nice to go bogey free,” Maguire said. “Game is feeling solid, missed some chances early on but stayed patient and took advantage of the par fives.”