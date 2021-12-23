Leona Maguire hails return of Women's Irish Open in 2022

Leona Maguire has hailed the return of the Women’s Irish Open to the Ladies European Tour schedule as the perfect end to an incredible year for Irish women’s sport.

The world No 43 has been calling for the revival of the tournament for the past few years, and she was thrilled to learn it will be played for the first time since 2012 from September 22-25.

The venue and the prize fund have yet to be confirmed on the 2022 LET schedule, but it’s understood that five-star Dromoland Castle in Co Clare is expected to stage the tournament.

“This is great news to finish what’s been an incredible year for Irish females in sport,” Maguire told the Irish Independent shortly after the release of the 2022 Ladies European Tour schedule.

“I’m delighted to hear that the Women’s Irish Open is returning, and no doubt it will help create a platform to inspire more young girls to try golf.”

The event clashes with the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on the LPGA Tour, but while Solheim Cup star Maguire has not planned her schedule that far ahead, it would be a surprise if she did not tee it up.

First staged in 1994, when Laura Davies won the first of back to back titles at St Margaret’s, the tournament was played 15 times in the next 19 years.

The last two editions were played at Killeen Castle in Meath when with current Solheim Cup captain Suzann Pettersen and winning 2019 and 2021 captain Catriona Matthew winning in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

“Today’s news is an early Christmas present for golf fans in Ireland,” said Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly.

“We have been working behind the scenes with the Ladies European Tour and Sport Ireland since early this year, hoping for today’s news to become reality.

“I would like to thank both organisations for the work done behind the scenes that has led us to today’s announcement and we look forward to further details early next year.”

The 2022 Ladies European Tour schedule boasts the greatest number of tournaments and the prize fund in the organisation’s 44-year history.

LET members will compete for a minimum of €24.5 million across 31 events in 2022 with the total annual purse up €13 million on 2019 and €4.5 million on 2021.

“On the back of a strong 2021 season, which featured 23 tournaments, 2022 is going to be a record-breaking year for the LET with the largest total purse and number of events in history,” said LET CEO Alexandra Armas.

“We will be launching new events in Asia and South Africa and returning to various territories across Europe and further afield, so it’s looking very exciting for our international membership.”

Europe will play host to 19 tournaments from May to September, with the Women’s Irish Open, the Madrid Ladies Open and the Mithra Belgian Open added to the schedule.

The $1.5 million ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by Modest! Golf Management will be played at Galgorm Castle and Massereene from 11-14 August, the week after the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield.