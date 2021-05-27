| 10°C Dublin

Leona Maguire gets off to a winning start in Bank of Hope LGPA Match-Play in Las Vegas 

Leona Maguire delivered in her first match in Las Vegas. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Leona Maguire delivered in her first match in Las Vegas. Photo: Getty Images

Leona Maguire delivered in her first match in Las Vegas. Photo: Getty Images

Leona Maguire delivered in her first match in Las Vegas. Photo: Getty Images

Brian Keogh

Leona Maguire showed Solheim Cup form when she got off to a winning start in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play in Las Vegas.

The Slieve Russell star came back from two down after eight holes to beat Ally Ewing 2&1 in her opening round-robin group match at Shadow Creek.

She made four birdies in a row from the ninth to go two-up and while she lost the 14th to par, she won the 15th and came back from losing the 16th with a match-winning par at the short 17th.

She now faces Jennifer Kupcho, a 6&4 winner over Christina Kim, with the 16 group winners after tomorrow’s final round-robin matches going through to Saturday’s knockout stages.

Sport Newsletter

Get the best analysis and comment on the GAA Allianz Leagues, the Rainbow Cup in rugby and Rory McIlroy's revival with our free newsletter.

This field is required

Read More

Top Videos

Privacy