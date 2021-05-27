Leona Maguire gets off to a winning start in Bank of Hope LGPA Match-Play in Las Vegas 

Leona Maguire delivered in her first match in Las Vegas. Photo: Getty Images

Leona Maguire showed Solheim Cup form when she got off to a winning start in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play in Las Vegas.

The Slieve Russell star came back from two down after eight holes to beat Ally Ewing 2&1 in her opening round-robin group match at Shadow Creek.

She made four birdies in a row from the ninth to go two-up and while she lost the 14th to par, she won the 15th and came back from losing the 16th with a match-winning par at the short 17th.

She now faces Jennifer Kupcho, a 6&4 winner over Christina Kim, with the 16 group winners after tomorrow’s final round-robin matches going through to Saturday’s knockout stages.